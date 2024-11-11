Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 Recap: Desire Is All You Need

The first episode of the second part of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, titled ‘Desire Is All You Need,’ follows the aftermath of a startling death that shakes the Dutton family of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. While Kayce and Beth Dutton struggle to come to terms with it, Jamie Dutton deals with the shock of the unexpected occurrence that causes immense pain in him. The episode also sheds light on what happens after the ranch’s cattle are diagnosed with a severe illness, which forces Rip Wheeler to take them to the Four Sixes Ranch, also known as the 6666 Ranch! SPOILERS AHEAD.

John Dutton is Found Dead in the Governor’s Mansion

‘Desire Is All You Need’ begins with Beth Dutton rushing to John Dutton’s official residence as Montana’s governor. She grows concerned after seeing police officers and medical personnel at the house. While she tries to figure out what happened to her father, Kayce Dutton shows up and uses his badge to take her inside. He then looks for his father, only to see John dead in a bathroom. He tries to take Beth away from their lifeless father’s body and the blood on the wall. Soon, Jamie Dutton receives a call concerning his adoptive father’s demise. He receives news that the cause of death is 10-56, which is a code for suicide.

With the support of Lynelle Perry, Jamie reveals to the world that John killed himself. Beth and Kayce listen to his statement, which severely unsettles the former. She expresses her anger for her brother to see. The livestock commissioner doesn’t believe that their attorney general brother has what it takes to kill their father. However, Beth informs Kayce that she knows what Jamie is capable of, especially since she is aware of the latter’s involvement in his biological father’s death. As Beth immerses herself in unbearable sadness, she calls her husband, Rip Wheeler, who is in Texas with the ranch’s cattle. He rushes to his wife after learning about his father-in-law’s death.

Sarah Atwood is Behind John Dutton’s Death

John Dutton’s death is orchestrated by Sarah Atwood, a businesswoman brought to Montana by Market Equities to deal with the threat of the Dutton patriarch. She has received Jamie’s blessings to move against his father after they form an intense romantic connection. While the attorney general doesn’t expect her to act on their wish to see John dead, she seeks the services of a professional firm to kill the governor. Grant Horton, the representative of the company that provides “logistical solutions” to Sarah’s headache, is ready to accept the job. However, he warns the businesswoman about the consequences of a betrayal from her end.

Grant has a video clip of Jamie and Sarah having sex. If John’s death gets traced back to the firm because of the businesswoman, they won’t hesitate to share the tape with the world. Since she and her partner are the ones who will benefit from the governor’s death the most, the release of the video will kill their credibility in no time. Still, Sarah greenlights the execution plan. Grant informs her that he will make the murder appear as a suicide to put an end to the subsequent investigation. Even though John has several enemies, the easiest way to deal with the predicament is to stage a suicide rather than framing someone else for the crime.

As per Sarah and Grant’s agreement, John’s murderers plant pieces of fake evidence to convince the authorities that the governor killed himself. The plan works perfectly, as the officials involved in the case rule out murder after the preliminary investigation. Even though Kayce tries to reason with the detective in charge of the investigation, the latter tells him that the evidence clarifies that the death is a suicide. When Jamie returns to Sarah with tear-filled eyes, she is surprised to see him sad. The attorney general is shocked to know that he gave his blessings to kill his father. Sarah consoles him by saying that he should only care about the governor’s chair that awaits him.

Rip and Company Settle in Texas

Rip and a few cowboys from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch arrive at the 6666 Ranch after a long journey. They are welcomed by Travis Wheatly and the cowboys at the Texan ranch. The occasion also marks the reunion of Jimmy Hurdstrom and his former colleagues. Jimmy previously moved to the 6666 Ranch from the Dutton Ranch to be with his partner, Emily. The young man has become a fine cowboy, but that doesn’t mean that Ryan and others are ready to stop making fun of him. After settling in a land near Dixon Creek, Rip leaves for Pampa, Texas, to get supplies. On his way, he calls Lloyd, who is looking after their “home” in Montana with the rest of the cowboys and Carter.

Lloyd asks Rip to pick up a bit from a forge in Pampa. The cowboy appears before Billy Klapper, a legendary bit and spur maker. He is surprised to see the spurs the old man has made in one piece. Klapper’s dedication to his craft impresses Rip immensely. He suddenly realizes that the cowboy lifestyle will suffer a severe blow when Klapper dies since he is irreplaceable. The state of the industry makes him wonder whether there will be cowboying after thirty years. Rip then asks Walker to sing a sad song about the gradual death of their way of life.

While Rip turns a dryland in Texas into his new home, Kayce moves to a cabin in the Dutton Ranch with his wife, Monica Long Dutton, and son, Tate Dutton. She is happy about their move to a new house, which marks a fresh start for her after losing her child in the first part of season 5. Kayce then shares an intimate moment with his wife in front of their kid, who finds the same gross. Monica reminds Tate that he is old enough to know about physical intimacy. He replies that he would rather learn about it online rather than see his parents share it in front of him. Meanwhile, Kayce sees the vision of a wolf, which roams through his family’s land.

