Who is Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone Season 5? Is the Actress Also in 1883?

‘Yellowstone‘ is not a place for the weak and the Duttons have proved that surviving in Montana is not everyone’s cup of tea. A long list of foes has come and perished while the Duttons stand tall. Therefore, with the fifth season, expectations are high from Market Equities, the corporate entity that has proved to be a thorn in the family’s side.

Season 5 introduces viewers to Sarah Atwood, who is quickly shaping up to be an enemy of the Duttons as she has joined hands with Market Equities. Moreover, the actress essaying the new character might be a familiar face to the viewers. If you are looking for more details about Sarah Atwood, the actress playing the part, and the character’s connection to the multinational corporation in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, we have gathered all the answers for you right here! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Sarah Atwood? Is the Actress Also in 1883?

Sarah Atwood is first mentioned in the fifth season premiere of ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, titled ‘One Hundred Years is Nothing.’ After John Dutton becomes the Governor of Montana and decides to cut the funding for Market Equities’ airport, Caroline Warner tells Ellis Steele to recruit Sarah Atwood’s help in dealing with the Duttons. Atwood arrives in Bozeman, Montana, in the following episode, titled ‘The Sting Of Wisdom.’ She is a strong-headed woman who knows how to charm and deal with men. Atwood is primarily a counselor hired by Market Equities and has a history with CEO Caroline Warner.

In the series, actress Dawn Olivieri plays the role of Sarah Atwood. Olivieri is known for her performances as Monica Talbot in Netflix’s political drama ‘House of Cards‘ and Lydia in the NBC superhero drama ‘Heroes.’ However, fans of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’-universe will recognize Olivieri as Claire Dutton from the prequel show ‘1883.’ In the series, Claire Dutton is the sister of protagonist James Dutton (Tim McGraw), the great-great-grandfather of John Dutton III.

However, in ‘Yellowstone,’ the actress appears as a character who is a foe to the Duttons. Olivieri’s appearance in ‘Yellowstone’ isn’t the first time the two shows have utilized actors as different characters. Actor Martin Sensmeier and co-creator Taylor Sheridan also appear in both shows essaying different roles. While Olivieri’s character perishes fairly early in ‘1883,’ she will have a much more substantial role as Sarah Atwood in the fifth season of the parent series.

Why Is Sarah Atwood Working With Market Equities?

Sarah Atwood joins Caroline Warner in Montana because the Market Equities CEO is unable to deal with the Duttons alone. The multinational company is losing funding for its airport project. The airport is the first phase in the company’s plan to build a city in Montana to generate large-scale revenue by using the natural resources of the state. However, John Dutton and his family represent the conservative lifestyle in the state and oppose these plans. As a result, a conflict is brewing between Market Equities and the Duttons.

Atwood is the latest player to enter this conflict and it seems like she has some great skills up her sleeve. In the second episode, Atwood mentions that the situation in Montana will help her earn loads of money. Therefore, Atwood appears to be some sort of a finance shark who works on high-profile projects to make money. Market Equities’ Paradise Valley project in Montana is as high-profile as it gets. Therefore, it is no surprise that Atwood works with a multinational company. Given her expertise and personality, it is likely that Atwood will serve as a foil for Beth Dutton in the fifth season. Given that both women are equally tenacious, it will be a matchup that viewers will be excited to watch as season 5 unfolds.

Read More: Who Plays Carter in Yellowstone? How Old Is Carter in Season 5?