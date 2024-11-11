Yellowstone: How Does John Dutton Die? Who Killed Him?

The second part of the fifth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ begins with the revelation of the protagonist John Dutton’s death. Kayce and Beth Dutton rush to the Montana governor’s official mansion to find out what really happened to their beloved father. They soon learn that John killed himself, even though they are not ready to believe the conclusion of the state police. As the ninth episode of the installment progresses, the ambiguity concerning the death of Kevin Costner’s character only grows. But one thing is clear: John’s death is not a suicide, as revealed by Jamie Dutton and the detectives investigating the case! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood Are Behind John Dutton’s Death

The first part of the fifth season ends with Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood discussing ways to eliminate the threat of John Dutton. While the governor’s adoptive son sees him as an obstacle that harms his political career, the businesswoman wants the “protector” of the state gone for her company, Market Equities, to build an enormous project in the region. Jamie decides to deal with his father by moving an impeachment motion, but Sarah is not ready to stand still. Her firm has suffered enough due to John, and she can’t wait for the conclusion of the legal proceedings to move forward with her assignment.

Thus, Sarah decides to kill John. During one of her discussions with Jamie about his father’s threat, they arrive at the conclusion that they need to murder the governor for their individual and collective growth. Even though the attorney general approves the plan to murder the person who looked after him for decades in the heat of the moment, he doesn’t expect Sarah to move forward with the same. His belief turns out to be wrong as she seeks the services of a mysterious firm to eliminate John for good. Grant Horton, the man who speaks to Sarah in the ninth episode of the fifth season, represents this firm.

Sarah and Jamie cannot kill John themselves. Since they are the major beneficiaries of the governor’s death, the authorities are guaranteed to look into their actions the moment he is found dead. Furthermore, the trump card of Market Equities knows without a shadow of a doubt that her partner-in-crime is not potent enough to murder his father. Therefore, she relies on a “professional” firm to do the job, which is nothing but a “logistical solution” for the company. After accepting the job, Grant records Sarah and Jamie having sex to warn the businesswoman that he will release the same to reveal her involvement in the murder if she betrays their deal and trust.

John Dutton’s Suicide is Staged to Conceal Sarah and Jamie’s Involvement

Since John Dutton is the governor of Montana, Grant Horton and his mysterious firm anticipate a detailed investigation if the former is found killed. The company needs to avoid such an investigation at any cost, which convinces the representative of the same to stage the Dutton patriarch’s death as a suicide after he is murdered. Grant and his firm can kill John and point fingers at the governor’s enemies. However, such a turn of events will be out of their control. Furthermore, their client will be the first person who would need to prove her non-existing innocence.

Grant cannot let countless variables influence the progression of the investigation, which makes John’s supposed suicide a better option. This way, the case will be open and shut within a matter of days, if not hours. As Sarah rightly points out, the world knows that John is not a quitter. However, the recent turn of events can be used to create a convincing narrative that states the governor killed himself. The Dutton patriarch has been facing his potential impeachment, with his own son leading the proceedings against him. He hasn’t been able to completely protect the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and the associated properties using conservation laws.

In addition, John has been suffering setbacks in his business, especially after his cattle were diagnosed with a severe illness that demanded their transportation to Texas. If Grant’s company is able to find a sex tape of Sarah and Jamie, the firm may not have had any trouble finding out about the sick cattle. These developments and factors combined are good enough to trick the world into thinking the governor killed himself. Therefore, Sarah and Jamie succeed in murdering John without an investigation that targets them. However, they still need to worry about Beth Dutton, who is convinced that Jamie killed her father. She won’t stop at nothing to avenge John’s murder, and she won’t display any mercy toward the two killers the authorities would have shown them.

Ultimately, John Dutton’s death was inevitable for Taylor Sheridan and his creative team. Since Kevin Costner exited the Western drama after the first part of season 5, the only convincing way the writers had ahead of them to move forward with more episodes was the death of the protagonist.

