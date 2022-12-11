Will John Dutton Get Impeached in Yellowstone? Theories

‘Yellowstone‘ on Paramount Network is the quintessential Western drama driven by exciting characters and a mixture of family and politics. The show’s fifth season dives deeper into the latter theme as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family, becomes the Governor of Montana. However, as the narrative progresses, it becomes evident that John might be a capable leader but appears to be an incompetent politician. John refuses to play dirty, and two of his biggest opposers in, Jamie and Sarah, joining hands could lead to him swiftly losing his political influence. If you are worried about whether John Dutton will get impeached in ‘Yellowstone,’ here is our take on the matter! SPOILERS AHEAD!

How Did John Dutton Become the Governor?

In the fourth season, Governor Lynelle Perry meets John Dutton and reveals that she aims to become the Senator. Therefore, she offers to endorse Jamie Dutton as the next Governor of Montana. However, John decides to run in the election race himself. John believes holding the Governo’s office will give him an advantage in his fight against Market Equities. Therefore, John Dutton accepted Perry’s endorsement and announced his candidacy.

In the fifth season premiere, titled ‘One Hundred Years Is Nothing,’ John wins the election by narrowly defeating his opponent. He becomes the new Governor of Montana and assumes office. His first decision as the Governor is to cut the funding for Market Equities’ airport construction in Bozeman, Montana. As a result, the company suffers heavy losses, and CEO Caroline Warner is fired from her job. Thus, John starts his reign as Governor with a bang.

Will John Dutton Get Impeached?

John Dutton becoming the Governor of Montana spells bad news for Market Equities and his adopted son, Jamie Dutton, who has his own aspirations to become the Governor. Market Equities representative Sarah Atwood recognizes Jamie’s desire and manipulates him. She seduces Jamie before only expressing an interest in backing him as the next Governor. Therefore, Jamie and Sarah join hands to overthrow John Dutton. In the sixth episode of season 5, titled ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog,’ It is implied that Sarah and Jamie are hoping to get John impeached from the Governor’s office.

John Dutton is a master of bending narratives in his favor. However, he is politically incompetent and is merely motivated by his desire to protect his property. Therefore, it makes John an easy target for shred players such as Sarah Atwood. Moreover, at the very beginning of his regime as Governor John pardons Summer Higgins. She is an activist serving a jail sentence after committing a federal offense. However, John frees Summer from prison and hires her as his Environmental Advisor.

Perry warns John that his move is likely to backfire. Jamie and Sarah might discover about the pardon. Therefore, they could exploit the legal implications of John using his position of power to free Summer from prison. Furthermore, John and Summer are hooking up. Hence, John’s decision to pardon Summer could be given scandalous treatment. As a result, John could be accused of abusing his power. Therefore, he could be forced to either resign as the Governor or be impeached from office.

John staying the Governor, ensures that Market Equities cannot use its lease on the land where they are building the airport. Hence, John must remain in office until he can find a permanent solution against the corporate company. However, Jamie and Sarah will likely gather more dirt on John in a bid to get him impeached. Hence, it will be interesting to see if John can outsmart the duo and avoid impeachment.

