Are The Duttons Catholic or Protestant Christians in Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ on Paramount Network deals with various Western themes in a modern context. It focuses on the Duttons, a family of ranchers led by patriarch John Dutton who owns and operates the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. However, they face several challenges in keeping hold of their ancestral land. Religion is one of the major themes of classic Western stories, but its presence in the series and the lives of the Duttons is not very evident. Therefore, viewers must seek answers about the Dutton family’s religious beliefs. If you are wondering whether the Duttons are Catholic or Protestants in ‘Yellowstone,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Faith Do The Duttons Follow?

The Dutton family hails from Tennessee, Texas, and their origin is detailed in the prequel series ‘1883.’ The family moves from Texas to Montana, and their journey is showcased in the show through the experiences of James Dutton and Margaret Dutton. Viewers learn about the Dutton family’s ethics and philosophy in the series. However, their faith is not detailed in the prequel. Nonetheless, we see both James Dutton and Margaret Dutton praying to God on several occasions, notably during the funeral of James’ niece, Mary Abel.

Based on the family’s faith, it is safe to say that the Duttons are Christian. Likewise, in the present, the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), also showcases a similar faith. In ‘Yellowstone,’ the Duttons attend a traditional funeral service after the death of John’s eldest son, Lee Dutton. Therefore, it is evident that the Duttons believed in Christian religious ideas since their introduction to the viewers. However, each member of John Dutton’s family seems to have their own ideas of religion and spirituality.

Are The Duttons Catholic or Protestant Christians?

Catholicism and Protestantism are two of the main types of Christain religious beliefs. However, there are several notable differences between both types of Catholic beliefs. Based on the Dutton family’s lack of clear inclination towards one particular type of Catholicism, it is hard to determine their exact religious background. In Texas, there is a majority of the Catholic Christian population. Since the Duttons migrated to Montana from Texas, the early Duttons might be Catholic. The same is represented in their conversations about the afterlife and God.

In the fourth season finale of ‘Yellowstone,’ Beth and Rip get married under the preview of a Catholic priest. However, in the episode, John remarks that Beth isn’t actually Catholic. Therefore, it raises a question about the family’s religious background. Similarly, Kayce Dutton seems to believe in the Native American ideas of spirituality. As for the family patriarch John Dutton, he seems to believe in God and also helped build a Catholic church in Park County, Montana.

However, he does not regularly pray or state any lines from the Holy Bible that indicate his religious beliefs shape his values and ethics. In contrast, John seems to have a nihilistic view of most things in life. Therefore, it can be assumed that John does believe in God but not in the religious texts or preachings. Hence, he might not have raised his children as either Catholic or Protestant.

Throughout the series, John Dutton commits several morally grey actions that would ideally be against the ethic of a person raised in Catholicism. However, John does not seem to express remorse or guilt for his actions and does not go to a church to confess. Hence, John Dutton likely does not believe in Catholic ideas. On the other hand, his actions also do not hint at a Protestant belief.

The Dutton family’s religious ideas might be a presentation of series co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s own beliefs, which are a mixture of Christian and Native American religious and spiritual ideas. Ultimately, the Duttons aren’t a religious family; their ideas of spirituality and God do not define them. The Duttons firmly believe in making their own destiny but do seem to respect some religious beliefs in Christianity.

