Courtney Thorne Smith: Where is Next in Fashion Contestant Now?

In the reality TV show ‘Next in Fashion’ on Netflix, 12 gifted fashion designers compete for a $200,000 grand prize and the chance to feature their own clothing brand. For fashion aficionados and everyone interested in the design process and business of fashion, ‘Next in Fashion’ is a fun and inspirational program. The second season of the show capitalized on the excitement generated by the contestants’ innovative and original designs. Courtney Thorne Smith demonstrated her skills and convinced the judges that she had what it took to become one of the top designers while fighting to become the next big thing in fashion during season 2. Fans are eager to find out where Courtney is right now and what she is up to. Let’s find out together.

Courtney Thorne Smith’s Next in Fashion Journey

Courtney Thorne Smith is the perfect queen when it comes to creating unique designs. The designer specializes in plus-size models and is a preacher of body positivity and inclusivity. Courtney is among the more mature designers who appeared on the show and impressed the judges with her use of bright colors. When it comes to royalty in pop culture, only one name pops up, Queen Bey, AKA Beyonce. Courtney wanted to create her own version of Beyonce’s style, whereby she attempted to create a regal dress Queen Bey would rock. She chose the iconic yellow color, one of the literal and metaphorical interpretations of Queen (Bee) Bey (in this case, Beyonce).

Her interpretation of the dress was not simply to show Beyonce’s fashion style but to show the judges the impact and influence of Beyonce’s music on Courtney’s life. She made a plunging V-neck dress with Beyonce’s signature yellow color in a sheer fabric with a silver shimmer to it. She attempted to create an outfit that was “bright and effervescent.”

Though Courtney wanted to create a powerful look, the judges felt that her idea didn’t land the way she expected it to. According to judge Tan, “I didn’t get power; I got sweet girl.” However, things didn’t look great for Courtney in the second team challenge entitled ‘Wear the Earth.’ All the judges agreed that her dress didn’t feel new and “didn’t feel special.” Ultimately she was eliminated in the episode and went home with a smile on her face.

Where is Courtney Thorne Smith Now?

Founded in 2013, Courtney Noelle is an independent apparel business owned by New York designer Courtney Smith. She creates unique plus-size apparel and is well renowned for plus-size fashion. Courtney isn’t any novice designer; she has been featured on different and has quite the resume. The beautiful designer with a heart of gold has made appearances on different shows, including ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘Nightline,’ ‘The Melissa Harris-Perry Show,’ and others. A favorite among those involved in plus-size fashion, Courtney’s designs are acclaimed. Several celebrities have been spotted wearing Courtney Noelle’s clothing, including Mary Lambert and Gabourey Sidibe.

Also wearing Courtney’s design, Danielle Young attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards. When she was requested to make a gown for Alex Newell’s portrayal of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ she produced some of her greatest fashion creations. She shared her enthusiasm and happiness on social media and gave a glimpse of her work in the movie.

With a heavy emphasis on sophisticated spunk, Courtney Noelle’s designs convey a powerful message of self-empowerment and confidence. She additionally appeared in front of the camera to model her own line of clothing. Courtney emphasizes the importance of empowering women who dress as they like. In a recent feature interview with Netflix Tudum, Courtney said that the Black women she was nurtured and surrounded by in the Bronx when she was young “shaped” her sense of style. When she was a young girl, Courtney was instructed to “love and have agency over [her] body.” And that’s precisely how she hopes her customers feel when they wear her clothing.

