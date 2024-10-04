‘Crawl 2’ Begins Filming in Budapest in November

The Gators at Paramount Pictures are making their way to Budapest. ‘Crawl 2,’ the sequel to the sleeper hit natural horror film ‘Crawl,’ is all set to begin filming in the Hungarian capital in November of this year. Alexandre Aja, who directed the first one, is back to helm this one based on a script by returning writers Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan. Aja is also producing alongside Sam Raimi and Craig Flores.

‘Crawl’ revolves around a father-daughter couple trapped inside their Florida home during a hurricane. What makes matters worse is that they are on the radar of alligators that have made their way inside the house. The film stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper. The sequel has a different story and is set in New York City. It centers on a family as it navigates the urban wilderness, tackling the monstrous reptiles.

Alexandre Aja has a strong background in horror films. His breakthrough came in the form of the French horror film ‘High Tension.’ He made his American studio debut with ‘The Hills Have Eyes,’ a remake of Wes Craven’s eponymous original. He also directed the Kiefer Sutherland-starrer supernatural horror ‘Mirrors,’ the over-the-top horror comedy ‘Piranha 3D,’ and the Daniel Radcliffe-starrer fantasy horror ‘Horns.’ His non-horror films include the Netflix sci-fi drama ‘Oxygen’ and the supernatural drama ‘The 9th Life of Louis Drax.’

Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan have penned ‘Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension,’ the sixth installment in the ‘Paranormal Activity’ film series, and the found footage sci-fi flick ‘Project Almanac.’ The duo’s upcoming projects include the Netflix horror flick ‘Every House Is Haunted’ (to be directed by Corin Hardy) and a yet-untitled horror film based on a series of TikTok videos.

Aja, Raimi, and Flores produced the first ‘Crawl’ film. Raimi is a bonafide horror monarch with films like ‘Evil Dead Rise,’ ‘Umma,’ ‘The Unholy,’ ‘The Grudge,’ and the first three films of the ‘Evil Dead’ franchise to his name. His non-horror ribbons include the Tobey-Maguire-starring ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, ‘Oz the Great and Powerful,’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ Craig Flores’ producing credits include Zack Snyder’s ‘300,’ Tarsem Singh’s ‘Immortals,’ and Mark Williams’s ‘A Family Man.’

Budapest has hosted the shooting of projects like ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘Poor Things,’ and ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.’ Upcoming projects shot in the city include ‘Now You See Me 3,’ the Sky Max Series ‘Amadeus,’ and the Dune prequel series ‘Dune: The Sisterhood.’

