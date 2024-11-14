Cross: Does Mojo the Dog Die?

After a BLM activist passes away in a mysterious incident, Detective Alex Cross is handed the reigns of the complicated case that leads him on a wild goose chase conspired by a serial killer known as the Fanboy Killer. As explored in the Amazon Prime series ‘Cross,‘ the show follows the titular protagonist as he navigates the ins and outs of a difficult situation that is exacerbated due to the twists and turns. However, matters get further complicated when a man named Bobby Trey is shown to be involved in the whole affair, adding another mysterious angle to the entire case. Although he has a significant role, his dog, Mojo, chews up the scenery in all the cameo appearances, becoming a minor attraction in the show’s otherwise complex plot.

Mojo is a Harmless Companion to a Wily Suspect in the Emir Goodspeed Case

While ‘Cross’ mainly revolves around the exploits of Alex Cross, the show also provides a few glimpses into the lives of the interesting side characters in the story. One of those subplots delves into the shady dealings of Bobby Trey, the mercenary who is working in tandem with the Fanboy Killer. In the beginning, Bobby seems to be inextricably linked to the homicide cases and a primary instigator of the crimes. However, he is simply a man for hire who handles the dirty tasks of other influential figures. His dog, Mojo, keeps him company while he operates as a solo hitman. He is shown to have a strong connection with Trey, who shares similar affection for the canine companion. By the end of season 1, both Trey and his dog survive the Fanboy case’s fallout and continue to live out their path.

Mojo makes his first appearance after Trey smuggles Shannon Witmer’s unconscious body out of the 41 Price Street home and hands her over to the Fanboy Killer. During the scene, Trey states that the dog is there for insurance purposes, indicating that he is there to protect him in case the Fanboy tries some underhanded trick. Following the exchange, Mojo can be seen in various moments in the story in a sporadic manner, often accompanying Trey whenever needed by the owner. He is clearly a loyal animal and, despite being touted as a fierce protector, does not take part in any violent scenes within the show. It is likely a consequence of how deeply Trey cherishes the dog and wants to always keep him by his side.

Later in the season, when Trey has an altercation with Cross and gets injured during a gunfight, he returns to Mojo and embraces the dog, promising that everything will be fine. It may be a small moment, but it highlights the importance of the dog in Trey’s life. Like Trey, Mojo appears to be fine at the end of the season as his owner cuts a deal with Kayla in the mid-credits scene for season 1. It hints at Trey’s future and how he may manage to avoid severe punishment for everything he has done. It also signifies that Mojo and his owner’s life may take on a new direction, but they are safe from any disaster for now.

