Is Cross a True Story? Is Alex Cross Based on a Real Detective?

Created by Ben Watkins, ‘Cross’ is a detective thriller that dives into the exploits of the titular detective as he embarks on an investigation probing into the death of a BLM activist. The Amazon Prime show peels back the curtains on the intricate procedural work undertaken by Alex Cross, as his obsession with human psychology allows him to deduce patterns in behavior and criminal agency. However, the protagonist finds himself in a complicated situation as events from his past start to resurface in his life, threatening the safety of his loved ones. A complex web of interconnected storylines plays out as Cross tries to navigate the eggshells around him. The murder mystery narrative delves into contemporary societal issues while presenting a slick and modern thriller that engages the audience at every turn.

Cross is an Adaptation of a Thriller Novel Series

‘Cross’ is a fictional story based on a series of thriller novels penned by author James Patterson featuring Detective Alex Cross as the protagonist. The show’s first season was drafted by Blaize Ali-Watkins, Ron McCant, Sonja Perryman, Ben Watkins, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Gary Lundy, Alexandra Salerno, and Aiyana White. The narrative takes most of its cues from the original source material and remains faithful to the world depicted in it. To that end, the show’s creator, Ben Watkins, took inspiration from the complicated thriller stories brought to life by Patterson and imbued it with its own life. However, it came with challenges as the Alex Cross novels have been previously adapted into three movies, ‘Kiss the Girls,‘ ‘Along Came a Spider,‘ and ‘Alex Cross,’ narrowing the prospects of creating something new.

For author James Patterson, the Alex Cross novels are some of his most famous work, with the character and his stories gaining traction for the blend between personal and crime thriller narratives. As such, there is an added weight when an adaptation seeks to bring its own unique vibe and tone to the material. The film iterations shine a spotlight on some of Cross’ more difficult cases while taking on serial killers and kidnappers. However, with the show, creator Ben Watkins felt there was a sense of freedom that allowed him to explore the other aspects of the story in addition to the central mystery, which is the world inhabited by the characters. Undoubtedly, the series presents a more compelling picture of Cross’ family life and his multiple duties as a parent and detective.

In an interview with Collider, Watkins said, “One of the ways we could distinguish ourselves from anything that’s come before, at least on TV or film, is to show that whole scope of that world. You get a little more chance at that when you’re doing a TV series than if it was a movie.” Additionally, the showrunner stated that the “biggest difference” between the show and the book is the deviation from the source material when it comes to the actual story. ‘Cross’ features a completely original narrative that was drafted explicitly for the series and does not appear in any of the books penned by Patterson. According to Watkins, it’s an essential change that allowed the show’s creative team to craft something that’s more contemporary and reflects the ailments of modern society.

Alex Cross is a Fictional Detective With an Insight Into Human Psychology

Although Alex Cross is the central heartbeat of ‘Cross,’ the protagonist is a fictitious creation of novelist James Patterson. He appears in numerous books written by Patterson and has been brought to life cinematically in three movie adaptations. In the show, Cross exhibits his famed characteristics as a brilliant deducer and someone who has an uncanny ability to pinpoint human emotions and psyche. However, true to his literary roots, he is grounded by his young family and their constant run-in with danger because of Cross’ work as a law enforcement officer. Still, one of the protagonist’s key strengths is his rationality and reasoning, which allows him to push through even the toughest problems with an incisive outlook.

While developing the character for the series, creator Ben Watkins saw certain similarities between Cross and his antagonistic counterpart, the Fanboy Killer. Watkins explained, “Both have drive and intellect, and they’re able to use that, and they’re able to use people’s own human nature against them. So, Cross uses that to break people down in an interrogation or to anticipate what their next move might be. And Fanboy is using that to lure people into his traps.” The battle of wits between the two characters leads to an engaging cat-and-mouse game that showcases how Cross is a formidable force of nature, even if his personal commitments tie him down. His detective work has a mix of pragmatism and creativity, making him excellent at his job.

As the show jumps into uncharted territory by embracing more of a modern-day setting, the temperature and circumstances surrounding Cross offer a different side to the character. To that end, he falls prey to accusations of police brutality, which is a hot-button issue when debating the roles and responsibilities of police officers in the current climate. Furthermore, the detective also has to navigate the challenges surrounding race and how people view him because of his ethnicity, albeit in a new context to the one presented in the novels. The inclusion of these societal ailments adds to the realism of the story and also layers the character with more realistic angles, which are worth diving into. However, for the most part, he remains detached from real-life people and is confined to the realms of fiction.

