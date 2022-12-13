Damani Whitlock: Where is ELAC’s Point Guard Now?

A spinoff of ‘Last Chance U,’ Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U: Basketball‘ is a documentary series that follows the basketball team of East Los Angeles College (ELAC). The ELAC Huskies solidified their position within the CCCAA circuit under the guidance of Head Coach John Mosley, and the show depicts the journey of various players in each season. Through his work, the educator hopes to provide his students with a better and brighter future.

The recently released second iteration of the show presented viewers with a brand new roster featuring several new faces. While Damani Whitlock’s inclusion in the team seemed somewhat shaky at the start, he made a comeback that is sure to have left the audience in awe. Naturally, people are eager to know what the promising athlete is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Who is Damani Whitlock?

Born on April 4, 1999, to Major Whitlock and Malika Whitlock, Damani Whitlock has two sisters named Amira and Ebony Whitlock. Originally from Eastvale, California, he graduated from St. Anthony High School and Scale Prep Academy in 2017. Before his schooling, the athlete led his team to claim victory in the Camino Real League through 22 wins and 6 losses. Apart from basketball, he is also proficient in baseball, football, and track field.

Starting in 2018, Damani became a student at the University of Hawaii at Hilo (UHH), an NCAA Division II institute. Thanks to his basketball skills, he was a shoo-in for the UHH Vulcans. However, during the 2018-2019 session, the player was only able to partake in four games as a freshman before he had to stop due to an injury. Even with such a short season, he averaged 6.5 points each game. He was also named to the PacWest All-Academic Team. Given his medical issues, the California native was able to get his freshman year back.

Ready to be back in the field, Damani dominated the 2019-2020 season and was part of every one of the 26 games that the Vulcans played. His mean time in each game was just shy of 26 minutes, with an average of 6.6 points. While at UHH, Damani was actually pursuing a degree in Mathematics. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the athlete shifted back home in order to help his father.

For the 2021-2022 session, Damani joined the ELAC Huskies and was ready to show his mettle as a point guard. Unfortunately, just after his recruitment, he started feeling unhealthy and uncomfortable in the area near his heart. After multiple trips to the cardiologists, it was finally established that the player’s heart was structurally fine, much to his and Mosley’s relief. From that point onward, Damani was ready to put the ball in the basket. In the 21 games that he participated in, the St. Anthony alumni scored an average of 8.9 points for every 40 minutes of play.

Where is Damani Whitlock Now?

Since his time with the ELAC Huskies, Damani has moved on to become a student at Texas A&M University–Texarkana. The institute is a part of the NCAA Division II circuit, resuming the athlete’s career in the field. Under the guidance of his new Head Coach Ryan Wall, the basketball star holds the position of point guard for the Texarkana Eagles. Prior to joining his new team, Damani had played in 30 Division II matches, starting 22 of them.

Additionally, Damani is pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering. While this may seem like a major change from his earlier studies in Mathematics, the athlete himself has apparently always wanted to be an engineer or a doctor. So the switch in streams seems to be a fulfillment of another one of his wishes. He also has quite a soft spot in his heart for all kinds of reptiles and takes care of quite a few of them.

