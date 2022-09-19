Daniel Durant: Everything We Know

‘Dancing with the Stars‘ is a dancing reality series hosted by Disney+ that has a unique twist. The show features several teams of twos who are ready to show their worth to the judges and the audience through hard work and determination. The pairs comprise a beloved celebrity and a dancing professional who come together and give their best in an effort to win the competition. The show is a great chance for many viewers to see some of their favorite celebrities dancing and having a good time.

Season 31 of the show featured Daniel N. Durant, a popular actor who was partnered with Britt Stewart for the competition. Several of his fans were beyond excited to see the actor show off his dancing skills. However, his presence on the show has also made many viewers curious about the actor, especially his personal life. If you are in the same boat and cannot wait to get to know more about Daniel, we have your back!

Daniel Durant’s Early Life and Family

Born on December 24, 1989, in Detroit, Michigan, Daniel Durant has been deaf since birth. His biological parents were also hard of hearing and struggled with addiction. At a very young age, Daniel was adopted by his paternal aunt Lori Durant and then later by Lori’s wife, Mary Engels. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ celebrity grew up in Duluth, Minnesota, and initially attended mainstream educational institutes.

However, in the eighth grade, he shifted to the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault, Minnesota. After graduating from the institute in 2008, daniel went on to join the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), located in the New York city of Rochester, and got his associate’s degree in applied computer technology in 2011. He then studied at Gallaudet in Washington, DC, until 2014.

Daniel Durant’s Profession

In 2012, Daniel decided to move to Los Angeles, California, and become a part of the Deaf West Theatre’s production of Cyrano. He then became a guest actor at Oakland University in Michigan and where he got the opportunity to shine as the lead character of Stinger in Terp Theater’s ‘Police: Deaf: Near: Far.’ The year 2013 marked Daniel’s break into the television industry as he took up the role of Matthew in ABC’s ‘Switched at Birth’ and was a part of the series until the final episode, which aired in 2017. He also performed as Charlie in Deaf West Theatre’s ‘Flowers for Algernon’ in the fall of 2013.

Daniel garnered fame for essaying the role of Moritz in Deaf West Theatre’s ‘Spring Awakening,’ which was performed multiple times at different venues between 2014 and 2016. The actor played the lead character of Jonas in Teater Manu’s production of ‘Jonas and the Body,’ leading Daniel to travel across Norway and France for seven months and perform at various venues in 2017. Daniel appeared in a single episode of ‘You‘ as James in 2019 and also acted as Bulldog in Deaf Culture Centre’s ‘The Black Drum,’ which was performed in France and Toronto, Canada, in the same year. Daniel made his film debut with ‘Silent Notes’ as Bruce in 2020.

The actor was also a part of ‘CODA,’ a 2021 movie directed by Sian Heder, which won numerous awards. The film was given the 94th Academy Award for Best Picture and also won in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Daniel himself won the Sundance Film Festival’s award for U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast in 2021 and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2022 for his work in ‘CODA.’ In 2022, Daniel was seen in the 31st iteration of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as one of the featured celebrity participants.

Over the years, Daniel has won numerous awards, including the Ovation Awards’ Best Acting Ensemble for a Musical and BroadwayWorld LA Awards’ Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2015. 2016 saw him being rewarded for Outstanding Broadway Debut Performance by Theatre World Awards, though he was also nominated for Favorite Onstage Pair (with Alex Boniello) by Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show by Fred and Adele Astaire Awards.

As of writing, Daniel co-leads acting workshops for Deaf students in area schools and works as an acting teacher and coach for Deaf film camps. He is also known for giving motivational speeches at colleges and universities. Apart from his passion for acting, Daniel also dedicates a significant portion of his time to uplifting the deaf community and likes to meet new people through different internet platforms like YouTube, Deaf Gamers Network, Facebook, and Twitter.

Is Daniel Durant Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Daniel does not seem to be dating anyone and is seemingly focused on his career in the entertainment industry. The actor has been pretty private about his personal life and has not revealed many details regarding his dating life. His fans are surely eager to see more of the Minnesota native in upcoming projects. We wish him the best in his life and hope he has a bright future ahead.

Read More: Koko Iwasaki From DWTS: Everything We Know