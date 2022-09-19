Koko Iwasaki From DWTS: Everything We Know

‘Dancing with the Stars‘ is a Disney+ dancing reality series that combines the glamour of fame with the art of dance. The show welcomes several well-known celebrities and pairs them with professional dancers for the competition. Each duo must showcase their skills and chemistry in order to impress the judges and the audience. Thanks to the show, the viewers not only get to see their favorite celebrities dance but are also introduced to several talented dancers who try their level best to help their partners along.

Season 31 of the series welcomed Koine “Koko” Iwasaki, a professional dancer, as a partner to Vinny Guadagnino from ‘Jersey Shore.’ Her skills and personality have made her one of the fan favorites, and many are curious to know more about her. If you are in the same boat, we have just the information you need!

Koko Iwasaki’s Early Life, Family, and Background

Born on June 26, 1997, in Kanagawa, Japan, Koine “Koko” Iwasaki moved to the United States of America with her family when she was only two. Koko’s father, who celebrates his birthday every year in April, moved with his wife and two children to the USA even though they apparently did not know English. The reality TV star deeply respects her father and has a deep appreciation for the struggles that her parents went through. “Fast forward to now, the owner and head chef of your own Japanese restaurant for 13+ years. I have watched you work hard every. single. day. and to this day have NEVER heard you complain,” Koko wrote in a post from April 2021, marveling about her father’s progress over the years.

We know Koko has a brother whom she loves dearly. She grew up in South Florida and started dancing at the age of three. It was apparently at the age of 6 that Koko realized she did not just like dance but, in fact, wanted to be a dancer for the rest of her life. Over the years, Koko learned several styles of dance, like ballet, jazz, tap, and hip hop. As of writing, Koko lives in Los Angeles, California. Apart from dancing, Koko loves to travel and enjoys good food. She is also quite fond of dogs and is always happy to share the antics of her own pet Shushu.

Koko Iwasaki’s Profession

After entering the field of professional dancing at the age of 16, Koko has made impressive strides in her career. In her efforts to successfully become a professional dancer and choreographer, Koko has had the opportunity to work with several celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Tyga, and Jason Derulo. She has also worked alongside Becky G, Luis Fonsi, and Camila Cabello. Koko has danced on world tours with Luis Fonsi and Maluma. She has also been a part of the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ tour and the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Live 2022 tour. In the latter, she was accompanied by several of her fellow professional dancers like Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy, and Peta Murgatroyd.

Koko made her reality TV debut in ‘So You Think You Can Dance‘ season 14 as a Contemporary Dancer, with Marko Germar as her All-star mentor. The dancer was able to bag the second position in the competition and has since been working as an All-star mentor on the show. In 2022, Koko was seen in the 31st installment of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ where she was partnered with Vinny Guadagnino. The reality TV star has also been a part of Grammys, Billboard Awards, ‘The Ellen Show,’ and ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.’

Koko Iwasaki’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Koko Iwasaki is dating Chris “Kiki” Nyemchek, who she met during the production of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 14 in 2017. Kiki entered the show to showcase his skills as a Latin Ballroom Dancer. While he placed fourth in the overall competition, he did meet his present romantic partner, thanks to the show. The two got closer when Koko expressed her interest in learning about ballroom dancing. Since then, Koko has become quite a fan of the dance form.

It is easy to see the love that Koko has for Kiki, given her appreciative posts on social media. The couple likes to travel together and indulge in adventurous activities. The two of them and their dog Shushu make for a happy family of three. Since Koko and Kiki first met in 0217, they have been quite happy with each other. They often attend events together and seem to get along with each other’s families. We wish them the best in their lives and hope that they find success in their future ventures.

