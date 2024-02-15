Dave Bautista’s ‘Traphouse’ Begins Filming in New Mexico in April

The filming of the action thriller ‘Traphouse,’ starring Dave Bautista, is set to commence in New Mexico in April. Gary Scott Thompson penned the film. Bautista and Brent Wagner developed the project with the former also attached as a producer.

The movie follows an undercover DEA agent (Bautista) and his partner as they set out on a cat-and-mouse chase along with a group of surprising thieves who happen to be their own teenage children. Things soon start to get serious when it turns out that the youngsters have been robbing a dangerous drug cartel with the help of stolen intel from their parents and law-enforcement tactics, leading to unexpected chaos.

Thompson is best known for creating the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. He co-created TF1’s ‘Taxi Brooklyn,’ starring Chyler Leigh, Jacky Ido, and James Colby, and created the crime drama ‘Las Vegas,’ starring Josh Duhamel, James Caan, and James Lesure.

Bautista will feature in ‘Dune: Part Two’ as Beast Rabban. He portrayed Drax in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Bryce in Brittany Snow’s ‘Parachute,’ and Leonard in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin.’ “Traphouse is a project that we’ve been working on for years. We’re thrilled to be working with Marc and his team at Signature to bring it to life, and in Gary, we’ve found the perfect writer to infuse our original fast-paced action movie with tons of heart,” the actor shared in a statement. The rest of the cast has been kept under wraps.

Along with Bautista, his longtime manager Jonathan Meisner also serves as a producer through Dream Bros Entertainment. They reunited with their fellow ‘Final Score’ producer Signature Films for the production of the movie.

New Mexico, the principal filming location of the movie, has previously served as the backdrop for several action-thrillers, thanks to its rugged terrains. Kristen Stewart, Anna Baryshnikov, and Dave Franco’s upcoming film ‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult-starrer ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead,’ and Netflix’s ‘Obliterated‘ are just a few of the several productions that were extensively shot in the region. Vince Gilligan’s ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ and the Emmy-nominated 2019 movie ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie‘ were also mainly shot in New Mexico.

