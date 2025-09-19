David Dastmalchian and Georgina Campbell’s ‘The Shepherd’ Starts Filming in Las Cruces in November

The City of the Crosses will soon welcome David Dastmalchian and Georgina Campbell for their next feature. The filming of the horror drama ‘The Shepherd’ will take place in Las Cruces, New Mexico, in November this year. John Hyams will direct based on a screenplay by Alexander Gustaveson. The story is set on a desolate Nevada night and follows a young woman in labor who is fleeing an abusive ex. She hitches a ride through the desert with a stranger, only to realize he’s hiding an ominous threat that’s resting in the backseat.

David Dastmalchian has lately had a wide variety of roles to his credit, including Joe in ‘Rosario,’ Josh in ‘The Life of Chuck,’ Wojchek in ‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter,’ and William Borden in ‘Oppenheimer.’ He can also be in many TV shows, like ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ as Gareth, ‘Murderbot,’ as Gurathin, and ‘The Rookie,’ as Ray Watkins. We will see him in the thriller drama ‘Dust Bunny,’ co-starring Mads Mikkelsen and Sigourney Weaver.

Georgina Campbell is a known face in horror movies, and can be spotted in movies like ‘Barbarian,’ ‘The Watchers,’ ‘T.I.M.,’ ‘Lovely, Dark, and Deep,’ and ‘Bird Box: Barcelona.’ She has also made a mark on TV, having played Natalie Thompson in ‘Suspicion,’ Delphine Easterbrook in ‘The Pale Horse,’ and Lyta-Zod in ‘Krypton.’ Her upcoming projects include Kurtis David Harder’s horror flick ‘Influencers,’ also starring Veronica Long, and Jonny Campbell’s sci-fi horror comedy ‘Cold Storage,’ featuring Liam Neeson and Joe Keery.

John Hyams has a handful of horror flicks to his directorial credit, including ‘Sick,’ which centers on a group of best friends dealing with a stranger during quarantine, and ‘Alone,’ which follows a widow running from a psychopath in the wilderness. He also directed the action movies ‘Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning’ and ‘Universal Soldier: Regeneration.’

Other horror films shot in Las Cruces include ‘ The Price We Pay,’ ‘Lady Belladonna’s Tales From The Inferno,’ and ‘ Squealer.’

