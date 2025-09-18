Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester To Star in Netflix Feature ‘The Bodyguard’

Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester are joining forces for a Netflix movie! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the two actors will be seen in the action thriller ‘The Bodyguard.’ Filming will take place between December 3 this year and January 23, 2026, in Calgary, Alberta. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum will direct based on a screenplay by Gina Matthews, Grant Scharbo, Richard Keith, and Erin Cardillo. The story follows a famous movie star who must pretend that his assigned bodyguard, who has been hired to protect him from a dangerous stalker, is his girlfriend while spending the holidays at his family’s ranch in Montana.

Jared Padalecki is a common face on television, having played Sam Winchester in ‘Supernatural,’ Cordell Walker in ‘Walker,’ Dean Forester in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ and Camden Casey in ‘Fire Country.’ As far as movies are concerned, his notable performances include Clay Miller in ‘Friday the 13th,’ Tom in ‘Cry Wolf,’ and Wade in ‘House of Wax.’ We will next see him in Season 5 of Prime Video’s ‘The Boys.’

Leighton Meester is best known for her performance as Blair Waldorf in ‘Gossip Girl,’ Deborah Revere in ‘Making History,’ Angie D’Amato in ‘Single Parents,’ Meredith in ‘How I Met Your Father,’ and Lou Hickman in ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop.’ Her latest TV credit was as Nelle in ‘The Buccaneers.’ Movies that she has been a part of are ‘The Judge,’ ‘The Weekend Away,’ ‘That’s My Boy,’ ‘EXmas,’ and ‘River Wild.’

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directed the Netflix romance ‘Purple Hearts,’ the Disney comedy musical ‘Sneakerella,’ and ‘Ramona and Beezus,’ starring Selena Gomez and Joey King. She also directed episodes of ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ ‘Dead to Me,’ ‘Spinning Out,’ ‘Why Women Kill,’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.’

Calgary served as the base for movies like ‘Prey,’ ‘Wynonna Earp: Vengeance,’ ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ and ‘The Bourne Legacy.’ Upcoming projects to be shot in the region include the Paramount+ murder mystery series ‘JonBenét,’ the Netflix Bull Riding series starring Tim McGraw, and ‘Howl,’ helmed by E. Elias Merhige.

