Is Meridian Mortgage a Real Loan Company? Is ML Hall Based on a Real Person?

In ‘Dead Man’s Wire,’ one manic and dangerously armed individual goes out to get revenge from the perceived Goliaths at a bigshot loan company. Tony Kiritsis, a landowner who is on the edge of financial ruin, blames Meridian Mortgage and its President, M.L. Hall, for his downtrodden predicament. For the same reason, he ends up taking an executive at the company, Richard Hall, who is also the President’s son, hostage at gunpoint.

With a wire looped around his victim’s neck and the gun, setting up a dead man’s switch, Tony holds the mortgage broker hostage in his apartment for three whole days. All the while, the authorities surround his lair, helpless to directly intervene. In turn, Tony makes his demands, which notably include a public apology from the company and its head. Thus, given the story’s roots in reality, Meridian Mortgage and M.L. Hall’s crucial role in the storyline become points of intrigue.

The Real Tony Kiritsis Had an Axe to Grind With the Real Meridian Mortgage M.L. Hall

‘Dead Man’s Wire’ is a biographical story that charts the real-life hostage incident of 1977, involving the kidnapper Tony Kiritsis and his target, Richard O. Hall. In bringing this true crime story to life, the film employs several real-life or real-life-inspired elements, presenting a realistic and authentic depiction of the events. As such, the narrative inclusion of M.L. Hall and his loan company, Meridian Mortgage, remains based on real-life counterparts. In real life, Tony Kiritsis, the kidnapper from Indianapolis, targeted Meridian Mortgage Company. The company had provided a loan to the former army veteran-turned-real estate developer in the 1970s. Kiritsis, the owner of a 17-acre plot of land in the city’s west side, had plans to open a shopping center on the property. However, he couldn’t secure investors in time.

By March 1, 1977, the mortgage, amounting to $130,000, had to be paid off. Yet, by then, Kiritsis had grown convinced that Meridian Mortgage and ML Hall had intentionally sabotaged his project in order to make a profit. He used these unproven allegations as a motive to attack and enter the company’s offices on February 8, 1977, with the intention of kidnapping its President. In the absence of ML Hall, who was on vacation, Kiritsis ended up taking his son, Richard Hall, hostage. Among the kidnapper’s demands to release Hall, which included full immunity and compensation of $5 million, Kiritsis also asked for the mortgage company to publicly apologize to him for their alleged grievances against him and his business.

In the end, the authorities had no choice but to entertain Kiritsis’ ideas and play along with his demands to ensure the safety and survival of Hall. They promised to offer him immunity and financial compensation. Furthermore, Meridian Mortgage officially issued an apology to Kiritsis. Notably, despite the apology, the company maintained its innocence in the matter. Regardless of the perceived misdeeds the kidnapper accused the company of, the fact remained that business dealings between the two had been entirely within legal bounds. In the end, the false assurance that his demands had been met compelled Kiritsis to release Hall. In the aftermath, the kidnapper was arrested and charged.

Still, ultimately, the court trial found Kiritsis not guilty by reason of insanity. As per reports, this instance was met with some level of positive public perception as the extensive media coverage of the hostage incident had turned the kidnapper into a folk hero of a kind to certain audiences. Meanwhile, the incident negatively impacted Meridian Mortgage’s business, leading to its eventual closure. In ‘Dead Man’s Wire,’ the loan company and its President play their respective parts in the narratives of Tony Kiritsis, Richard Hall, and their on-screen struggle. Notably, the frameworks of both the character and the company remain rooted in the real-life accounts of Meridian Mortgage and M.L. Hall’s involvement in the 1977 hostage incident. Yet, in dramaticizing the events, particularly the company President’s characterization and his relationship with his son, certain creative liberties seem to have also been taken.

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