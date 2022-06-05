Is Lifetime’s Deadly Yoga Retreat Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Brian Herzlinger, Lifetime’s ‘Deadly Yoga Retreat’ is a thriller film that revolves around Isabella whose marriage with her husband, Patrick, is showing signs of frailties. When she receives an invitation to take part in an exclusive yoga retreat organized by a famous guru named Remy Morrow, Patrick convinces her to go and find herself. However, upon arriving in the supposed paradise, Isabella realizes that neither the retreat nor Remy is how they seem to be.

Isabella then must take each step with caution in order to come out of the retreat alive as Remy is killing the retreat guests one by one. Finally, when he sets his preying eyes on her, paradise turns into a living hell for her. Just as Remy deceives his retreat guests with his charm, the beautiful landscape that the yoga retreat is set in deceives the viewers. Moreover, we are well aware of the fact that many people in real life are also not who they appear to be. So, are you eager to learn about the inspiration behind the narrative and the actual locations that feature in the movie? In that case, we have all the details regarding the same!

Deadly Yoga Retreat Filming Locations

‘Deadly Yoga Retreat’ was filmed entirely in Hawaii, specifically on the island of Maui. The principal photography took place in November 2021. The picturesque landscape with the backdrop of the ocean works in favor of the Lifetime film. Now, let’s navigate through the specific locations that appear in the film!

Maui, Hawaii

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Deadly Yoga Retreat’ were recorded in Maui, the second largest island out of all the islands in the state of Hawaii. The production team apparently utilized several different regions across the diverse island to get the right backdrops for each scene. Specifically, in mid-November, the cast and crew of the thriller movie were spotted filming several important sequences in Kā’anapali, It is a census-designated place on the island of Maui.

Moreover, the waterfall scene in the Lifetime film was filmed at Twin Falls Maui Waterfall. Situated at 6300 Hana Highway in the incorporated community of Haiku in Maui, the sightseeing spot consists of waterfalls and pools after hiking through a rainforest.

Deadly Yoga Retreat Cast

Jonathan Bennett essays the role of Remy Morrow, a two-faced yoga guru who lures guests into his retreat for ulterior motives. He is known for his performance as Aaron Samuels in ‘Mean Girls,’ Bud McNulty in ‘Cheaper by the Dozen 2,’ the titular character in ‘Van Wilder: Freshman Year,’ and Casey Gant in ‘Veronica Mars.’

In addition, Danielle C. Ryan portrays Isabella, a married woman looking to find herself through the retreat. She started acting professionally in her early days as she features in ‘Little Stars’ and as Thing One in ‘The Cat in the Hat.’ Furthermore, there are other cast members who play pivotal roles in ‘Deadly Yoga Retreat.’ This includes Ashlyn Ani (Everly), Ashley Brinkman (Nina), Vene Chun (Jeffrey), Danielle Delaunay (Gretchen), Eric Gilliom (Patrick Miller), and Patty Lee (Erica).

Is Deadly Yoga Retreat Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Deadly Yoga Retreat’ is not based on a true story. But the intriguing narrative is the product of the creative minds and incredible writing of Robert Black and Brian Herzlinger, the latter of whom has a solid experience under his belt when it comes to writing screenplays. Thus, the two writers worked together and were able to craft a unique yet realistic plot for the Lifetime thriller.

Remy Morrow is a famous yoga guru who maintains a charming and professional facade but keeps his murderous urges under wraps until he finds the right time to kill his own guests. However, when Isabella learns his dark truth and becomes his next target, she must do everything she can to escape from his clutches. These similar characteristics have been seen in several other characters in different movies and TV shows, and one of the aptest examples is that of Hannibal in ‘Hannibal.’

Hannibal works as a forensic psychiatrist and is quite famous in his field of work, just like Remy. What makes the two characters even more similar is the fact that Hannibal also tends to kill his own professional clients, while being able to maintain his good reputation among the others. Hence, the subject of two-faced professionals who murder their own clients is not something that we as viewers haven’t seen before. With that being said, the fact that ‘Deadly Yoga Retreat’ is not inspired by true events still holds true.

Read More: Best Lifetime Movies