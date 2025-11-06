Death by Lightning’s True Story, Explained

Netflix’s ‘Death by Lightning’ is an intense political drama that charts the story of an unpredictable Presidential term, and the even stranger election campaign behind it. Created by Mike Makowsky, the series follows the story of James Garfield, an Ohio congressman who abruptly finds himself on the ballot for the Republican Presidential Nominee, without ever officially running for the title. Nonetheless, his passion for a just and corruption-free government, paired with a few mindfully dangerous allies, helps him secure the position of the 20th President of the United States. Simultaneously, the narrative also focuses on Charles Guiteau, an ambitious man, largely deluded into believing his own grandiosity, which remains nonexistent. As the latter’s inane fanaticism for the President grows, the two individuals’ fates become unhelpably intertwined, most for the worst. Set in 1881, the show presents a highly captivating story about the past in a way that feels relevant to the present. Therefore, its origins in history become all the more intriguing.

Death by Lightning is Based on a Political Biography by Candice Millard

‘Death by Lightning’ is a historical epic, which serves as a biographical dramatization of the Presidency and death of James A. Garfield. Alongside the actual political history of America, the show also retains a prominent basis in Candice Millard’s non-fiction book ‘Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President.’ The title presents the real-life story of Garfield, a man who rose from poverty, fought heroically in the Civil War, and later became the 20th President of the US. Unfortunately, despite the promise of his fierce, if reluctant, political career, his Presidency was cut short after an office seeker, Charles Guiteau, shot him no more than four months into his term.

Millard’s book, described by Mike Makowsky as one of the most insane true stories ever, directly inspired him to create ‘Death by Lightning.’ “I found it unspeakably tragic and moving,” the creator told Tudum. “But also weirdly funny in a very dark way. It’s a tone that I tend to chase in the work that I take on, but there is a very deeply ingrained situational absurdity to roughly all of the proceedings that I was just so stunned by. As soon as I finished the book, I knew that I needed to adapt it and that in its best incarnation, it could speak to people in ways that other period shows might not.” Consequently, Millard’s work provides stable groundwork for the historical series to authentically bring to screen the real-life story of Garfield and his tragic assassination.

Death by Lightning Explores the Impossible True Story of James Garfield’s Assassination

Following in the footsteps of its literary predecessor, ‘Death by Lightning’ remains faithful to the reality that unfolded during the election and subsequent Presidency of James Garfield. While the show only touches upon the President’s life before his unexpected nomination as the Republican presidential candidate, it follows the rest of his political career and personal life with authentic accuracy. In 1880, during the presidential nomination, Garfield endorsed John Sherman and refused any personal interest in the position despite the fact that other Republicans thought him best for the title. Eventually, a passionately delivered speech further unintentionally cemented his popularity in the convention.

As a result, by the time the final ballots were drawn, the Ohioan congressman had gained the majority of votes as the Republican Presidential Nominee. Afterward, Garfield continued to win the election against the Democratic candidate, Winfield Scott Hancock, and became the 20th President. However, the early days of the President’s term were occupied with his feud with New York Senator Roscoe Conkling over the appointment of the Collector of the Port of New York post. Furthermore, he advocated for a number of reforms, including those to the civil service, corruption in government offices, and the patronage system. The latter was a practice wherein political parties handed out government jobs to their supporters, going against a more merit-based appointment system.

In some ways, this opposition to the patronage system influenced the circumstances that resulted in his tragic death. Charles J. Guiteau, a deranged office-seeker, was convinced that he deserved to be a part of the Garfield administration due to his negligible contribution to his election campaign. When that didn’t happen, Guiteau ended up shooting Garfield on July 2, 1881, four months after his inauguration. The man wanted to force Vice President, and known Stalwart ally of Conkling, Chester A. Arthur, to ascend to the Presidency. However, in the end, it wasn’t the bullet that killed Garfield. Instead, it was the improper medical care that followed in the months afterward that ultimately drove the President to die of sepsis on September 19, 1881. ‘Death by Lightning’ all these historical beats of Garfield’s story in bringing the tale to the screen. Even though the occasional creative liberty is taken with certain details, characterizations, or timelines, the spirit of the series remains faithful to history as it unfolded in 1881.

Death by Lightning Presents a Political Story That Retains Contemporary Significance

‘Death by Lightning’ is a historical show that takes place almost entirely in the year 1881. Even though the story highlights the tragedy of Garfield’s death, it also puts an emphasis on the inspirational quality of the President’s life. It offers a nuanced focus on the themes of political assassination and inter-party feuds, alongside showcasing the dangers of political fanaticism. Furthermore, Garfield’s personal narrative remains defined by an unwavering fight against political corruption. As a result, while Guiteau’s character presents a pessimistic reality of how turbulent socio-political climates create the environment for political violence, the President’s storyline offers a message of optimistic hope, especially regarding political figures.

Discussing the same, creator Mike Makowsky said, “The theme of corruption in politics and our bureaucracy feels particularly evergreen these days. The idea of civil service reform and waging a battle to clean up the grift in our government — this is something that Garfield very much stood on the front lines of in his time.” He continued, “In 1881, it feels like America is sort of standing at a crossroads between the past and what the future of this country is going to look like, and it’s up to (people like Garfield) to really define how America, 100 years after its inception, is going to look and what kind of society they’re going to be.”

