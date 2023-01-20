Deborah Hung Net Worth: How Rich is Bling Empire Star?

From beautiful clothes to finer lifestyle choices, few can do it as well as Deborah Hung, AKA Deborah Valdez-Hung, the Mexico-born fashion icon who became highly popular following her appearance in Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire: New York.’ Her business acumen is well in the fashion circles of New York and across the world. In fact, the reality TV star can often be seen in the front-row seats of some of the most iconic events in the field. Naturally, the public is eager to know more about Deborah’s professional journey and just how much wealth she has accumulated over the years. Luckily, here is what we know about the same.

How Did Deborah Hung Earn Her Money?

Hailing from Mexico, Deborah Hung started working as a model in 2004 while simultaneously pursuing her studies in the field of law. Thanks to her skills as a model, she quickly rose higher in the field and soon started taking up international assignments. As it turns out, Deborah had plans to leave her career as a model behind and was planning to pursue a profession as a legal expert. However, during one of her planned last shows in Hong Kong, China, she ended up meeting Stephen Hung.

Deborah’s meeting with the famous Chinese banking tycoon Stephen turned her towards a path that was unexpected but certainly beneficial for her. While the couple’s marriage was initially met with skepticism, Deborah quickly showcased her mettle by starting Dreamodels, a modeling agency based in Hong Kong that is known for its highly talented professionals. As of writing, she serves as the owner of the organization and is highly respected in the field of fashion for the same. Even though Dreamodels was established in Hong Kong, it is well known in Europe and has ties in the USA as well.

Whether it is a Versace show or that of Dior, Deborah is almost always guaranteed a coveted front-row spot at most fashion events and is a favorite of many in the field. Her own experience as a model, combined with her outstanding entrepreneurship skills, has helped Dreamodels garner immense respect. Some of the most recognizable brands that Deborah has worked with include Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, etc. In fact, she has even partnered up with companies like Burberry, Prada, Fendi, and Hermès. Needless to say, the Mexican model-turned-businesswoman enjoys a high position in the global fashion industry that many cannot help but admire.

Deborah Hung’s Net Worth

Given just how successful Deborah Hung’s business is, it is easy to see how she is able to live the luxurious lifestyle that is depicted in the Netflix series. To get an approximate value of her net worth, we must consider just how much money she might be making through her various ventures. A highly successful business in a place like New York will likely make its owner an annual amount of around $1 million. Moreover, supermodels, just like Deborah, usually make around $250,000 each year. However, Deborah’s business is far from an average one, and her reputation within the fashion world precedes her.

Additionally, the first season of the Netflix show states that the Hungs have a net worth of $2 billion. She surely has stakes in her family’s net worth. Keeping all these factors in mind, we estimate Deborah’s net worth to be around $400 million.

Read More: Stephen Hung Net Worth: How Rich is Bling Empire Star?