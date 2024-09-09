Demi and Bret Engemann: Are The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Stars Still Married?

As a Mormon woman, a straight shooter, and a social media influencer, Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Demi Engemann’s life is far from ordinary in any way, shape, or form. However, that’s not only because of her professional endeavors but also her private relationships, considering her home state of Utah is relatively small, so everyone knows everyone. The relationship that has most intrigued the world of reality fans, though, is her current marriage with Bret Engemann, who is actually 16 years her elder.

Demi and Bret Have Faced Their Fair Share of Issues

While it’s true Demi was merely 9 when Brigham Young University star quarterback Bret started having children with his first wife, she always had a minor crush on him. Therefore, despite knowing his history with ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ season 3 guest star Angie Harrington and a brief second marriage, she followed him on social media once she turned 18. His first ex-wife had actually said in 2023, “I had a very public divorce in Utah Valley. And my ex-husband was kind of the golden boy of Provo. So that prepared me for reality television… It gave me very, very, very thick skin.”

So we can only imagine Demi underwent a similar experience, considering she had happily tied the knot with her ex-husband Blake Corbin at a relatively young age, only for it to not work out. While they share a daughter together, Bret has two sons with his first wife, and they somehow crossed paths while she was separated from her husband, and he was seemingly single, leading to their falling in love. Little did they know their private relationship would be received with a lot of backlash as they were deemed “cheaters,” but they knew they hadn’t done anyone wrong and continued building their bond.

In fact, Bret got down on one knee less than a year and a half after Demi separated from her ex, only for them to get married a mere few days later owing to all the COVID-19 restrictions. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 3, 2021, with Demi’s daughter being her maid of honor, and them having their first dance on a beach on their honeymoon. It did take them some time to adjust to their new blended family dynamics, but the way they are admittedly “crazy for each other” helped them work things out. Honestly, the fact they are both on amicable terms with their exes helped them, too, since it made things for their kids easier – they don’t ever have to feel like they have to choose one over the other.

Demi and Bret Are Still Head Over Heels in Love

From celebrating the 4th of July with all sets of parents in one place to making family holiday cards together to spending quality time shopping and traveling, Demi and Bret have done it all to secure some stability for not only themselves but also their little ones. It’s true that the former has been the breadwinner for their family since her rise to fame thanks to social media, but even that hasn’t changed anything, thanks to Bret’s character and his unwavering support for his wife. In fact, he often even agrees to be featured in her content and encourages her to follow every single aspect of her dreams.

As if this care, kindness, respect, and trust are not enough to highlight just how deeply in love Demi and Bret still are, there are their social media platforms and their unabashed showing off their connection. Most recently, on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and Demi’s birthday, her husband made separate posts about her to express what she truly means to him, which included statements like “the love of my life,” “she makes our lives better in every imaginable way. I love you beyond description,” and “she’s brilliant, loyal, hilarious, dynamic, graceful in the midst of utter chaos, my best friend, the most stunningly gorgeous woman alive, and the most beautiful soul anyone could ever hope to know.”

The 30-year-old hasn’t ever shied away from expressing her sentiments either, and she too has indeed refered to Bret as “the love of my life” over the years while also adding he is the most devoted partner, dad, and step-dad anyone could hope for. Demi has since also made it clear that she has never cared about their age gap and doesn’t really understand why others do either when they are just living their own lives to the best of their abilities.

