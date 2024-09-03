Dennis Bumpy Kanahele: Where is the Hawaiian Leader Now?

The Cameron Crowe-directed romantic comedy film, ‘Aloha,’ features a former Air Force officer, Brian Gilcrest’s journey into life as a military contractor after he is assigned a task to travel to Hawaii and oversee the launch of a private satellite. As part of his job, Brian and his new watchdog, Captain Allison Ng, have to visit the local Hawaiian leader, King Dennis Bumpy Kanahele, who stars as himself, to broker a deal between the factions. Kanahele’s role exemplifies his ties to the Aloha State and how he commands respect from the Native Hawaiian community, who look to their elder for protection and safeguarding. The Hawaiian leader plays a recurring part in the movie, but his real-life efforts have garnered him a following among his people.

Dennis Bumpy Kanahele Found His Calling Through Activism

Dennis Bumpy Kanahele is a Hawaiian nationalist leader who runs the Nation of Hawai’i, a sovereign movement comprising Native Hawaiians seeking independence from the United States. In 1978, the installation of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs brought with it a surge of information regarding Hawaiian culture back to its people. Wanting to get in on the act of restoration, Kanahele ran as one of the first trustees for the office. Born as Dennis Pu’uhonua Kanahele, the Hawaiian man began surmounting a campaign of militant activism against the country during the late 1980s and into the early 1990s.

He continued to be a thorn in the side of the country by demonstrating his belief in the concept of Hawaiian sovereignty. In 1993, following the passing of the Apology Resolution, in which Congress made a joint resolution acknowledging the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawai’i, Kanahele occupied Makapu’u beach with 300 of his people. Fifteen months later, Kanahele and his people left Makapu’u after accepting a deal with Governor John D. Waihee III that allowed them access to a 45-acre parcel of land above Waimānalo. Here, Pu’uhonua o Waimānalo, a Hawaiian cultural village, was established in 1994. The name Pu’uhonua aptly means “sanctuary” or “place of refuge” in Hawaiian.

Following the founding of Pu’uhonua o Waimānalo, Kanahele was arrested when, in 1995, his group was accused of providing shelter to a Native Hawaiian man named Nathan Brown, who refused to pay taxes in protest against the US presence in Hawaii. He had further trouble with the government after the incident, with the activist explaining in a report, “Now, I can go into all kinds of stories that happened from 1995 on. It was really a push and pull thing with a government. I got arrested and treated as if I was going through an apartheid kind of situation.” He gained a full pardon in 2002 from Governor Benjamin J. Cayetano. In 2005, he opposed the Akaka Bill and pleaded for Native Hawaiians to form their own bank.

The Hawaiian Leader’s Brief Foray Into Acting Posed a New Type of Challenge

During the production of ‘Aloha,’ writer, director, and co-producer Cameron Crowe reportedly asked Kanahele to portray himself after a lengthy search for an actor ended unfruitfully. However, his performance was fraught with nerves and a sense of intimidation. The leader explained, “The first time I met and started rehearsing with Bradley, it was intimidating. First, I was mesmerized by his looks – because he has those piercing eyes. It was also intimidating because this guy is a star and has such stature. But he helped me – ‘Just be yourself,’ he said to me.” In the movie, the Kanahele’s Nation of Hawai’i is portrayed as The Kingdom, where Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone’s characters visit him to seek his permission for a satellite launch over the Hawaiian skies.

Kanahele’s Run-Ins With the Law Have Made Him More of a Pacifist Today

Since 2007, Bumpy Kanahele has reportedly been content watching the evolution of his village while practicing alternative medicine. His activism has taken a less confrontational turn over the years, and he is now focused on pursuing sovereignty in a more sustainable manner that supports the Native Hawaiians and their ways. In 2015, he advocated for the cryptocurrency Alohacoin as the official store of value for the Native Hawaiians. Three years later, a community project brought a new type of connectivity to the Nation of Hawai’i – broadband internet and its underlying benefits.

“You know, once you get broadband, you want more speed,” he wrote. “And we’re learning how to regulate the speed and all that stuff now. And internet access is a human right. That is a sanction from the United Nations.” Communication and staying up-to-date with modern practices are pivotal to his role today. He plans to keep growing the village in other ways so as to sustain his people and community beyond just their basic needs but also to the point that they can thrive as individuals connected to their legacy and culture.

While the Hawaiian leader’s efforts have become more catered towards advancing his people’s progress, he puts more weight on the notions of sustainability and sovereignty going hand-in-hand with one another. “This is what restoration of independence means to me, for our country. And using technology like broadband and communications and all these other good things to speed up the restoration process of the oceans and of all animals that run in oceans,” he summed up. Today, he continues to bring awareness to the situation of the Native Hawaiians, their growth, and the fight for independence through a different and more measured approach.

The Hawaiian Leader Engages in Political and Cultural Discourse Regularly

Outside his role as the leader of the Nation of Hawai’i, Bumpy Kanahele takes an active stance in engaging in relevant political news and events. On October 27, 2023, he posted a social media message celebrating the 30th anniversary of the passing of the Apology Resolution. In the same post, he highlighted the fact that Joe Biden, the 46th President, was one of the signees on the document. During Christmas, he brought attention to the sale in Waimānalo, showcasing his drive to remain engaged in the affairs of his village. As a resident of Pu’uhonua o Waimānalo, he is still as active in the goings on of the village as he was in the early years.

The following month, Kanahele was full of praise for Brandon Makaawaawa, the Vice President of the Nation of Hawai’i, for rereading the proclamation of independence. On August 8, 2024, he endorsed Kunani Nihipali as the next trustee for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, a man Kanahele has worked with for 25 years. Kanahele also has a YouTube channel where he delves into topics more elaborately, albeit with less activity than his other platforms. Although the man is reportedly viewed today as a folk hero among the Native Hawaiians, he continues to leverage his position as a means to better the situation of his people and bring attention to the issues plaguing them day-to-day – either through his words or through his actions.

