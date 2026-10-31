Dexter Resurrection Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Risky Business

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 finds the central father-son duo at surprisingly new chapters in their lives. Three years after the Prater incident, Harrison has made his way through the police academy, emerging on the other side as an officer in blue. On the other hand, Dexter Morgan, who previously operated as the Bay Harbor Butcher, has held on to his day job as an UrCar driver while continuing to indulge his homicidal hobby on the side. Therefore, when he hears news of one of his old targets, a serial killer named Rapunzel, resurfacing, he’s eager to get his hands dirty once again. However, something about the thrill of the kill seems to have changed for Dexter, compelling him to take an introspective look at his way of life. Meanwhile, the NYPD must brace for impact as a new serial killer promises to take the city by storm. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Morgans Are Embarking on New Chapters of Their Lives

Dexter and Harrison were both a little lost when they initially ventured into New York City at the beginning of season 1. Since then, the two of them seem to have both turned over a new leaf. The son has recently completed his time at the NYPD police academy and is ready to join the force following a graduation ceremony. For his part, Dexter is still renting from Blessing and working as a driver. Notably, over the course of the past three years, he has killed Midnight Wrangler and the Yonker Slayer, two serial killers from Prater’s vault. This has brought him to a total of thirteen kills since his return to the city and his unique brand of ethical serial killing. While many may deem the number unlucky, Dexter is eager to see how things develop from here.

The father-son duo has also managed to remain closer than ever, to the point where Harrison is happy to let the other co-sign the lease on his apartment, and the two agree to mutual location sharing. Where the Morgan men have had a good run over the past few years, the same unfortunately can’t be said for Detective Claudette Wallace, who is still trying to prove Don Framt is the real face behind the elusive serial killer, the New York Ripper. Although the criminal has been dormant for a while, he continues to taunt the families of his victims through consistent phone calls. Nonetheless, even though Prater’s files confirm Framt’s identity as the Ripper, the cops simply don’t have enough evidence to support the claim in a court of law. Since they’ll only get one clean shot at a trial, the case has to be airtight. Thus, for now, the killer walks free.

The Five Borough Killer Makes His Debut

Besides the case of the New York Ripper, the NYPD continues to deal with many other cases. Therefore, when they get an anonymous phone call from a man claiming to be a serial killer who will commit murder at a baseball game, they’re reluctant to take it seriously. After all, these kinds of baseless phone calls are the norm in the big city, and the lack of specificity around which baseball game makes the call impossible to track anyway. As such, they decide to keep an eye out for any strange activity but keep things business as usual. The same night, rain delays one of the big baseball games. Still, the killer finds his target in a random woman in the parking lot.

Before killing her with one silent bullet, the FBK tells his victim, “Nobody cares.” The killer also records this gruesome instance with his smart glasses. The following day, he’s hanging out in a park, people-watching, which seems to be one of his prime hobbies. After observing many people, he settles on one woman whom he chooses to be the recipient of a video that he air-drops. The video contains footage from last night of his victim’s death. Thus, in a matter of days, he has established himself as a new serial killer in town, on the prowl for fresh victims. Although nothing about the criminal- neither his name nor his motives- is yet known, it seems like attention is a big part of his method. Moreover, he seems to be on a mission to prove a point about the carelessness running rampant in society, or maybe just the NYPD.

Dexter Goes in For Another Kill and Misses Harrison’s Graduation

In the midst of a fairly uneventful day, Dexter learns some important news. It seems like Rapunzel the killer, aka Al Walker, is back on the hunt and has claimed his latest victim in Pennsylvania. Thus, itching for a new kill, the protagonist decides to drive across states to finally bring the other serial killer to his own brand of justice. Thanks to his new location-sharing ritual with Harrison, the son realizes his father is on the move hours before his graduation. In turn, Dexter remains honest about his plans and insists that he will make it back to New York in time for the ceremony.

Although Harrison remains unconvinced, he doesn’t show any disappointment and mostly remains worried about his father’s apparent recklessness. Similarly, Harry, the hallucination of Dexter’s father in his head, expresses his own anxiety about the killer taking on this new mission under a time constraint and without a firm plan. The killer in question shrugs off these concerns, insisting that Al Walker is nothing to be afraid of. In the end, this claim turns out to be false, as the final confrontation against Rapunzel, the killer, nearly brings Dexter to his own demise. Still, at the end of his confrontation against Al, the protagonist emerges victorious. In the aftermath, he decides to leave the dead body to be found by the police in an attempt to unmask Al’s reality to the world.

This is a notable divergence for the protagonist, who usually prefers to erase any evidence of his own crime. However, it seems this time around, he’s seeking outside validation for his deeds. Although Dexter manages to kill Rapunzel, he ends up missing out on Harrison’s graduation. The son refuses to let his disappointment show, and the father willfully buys this act. After the ceremony, Harrison goes to a bar with his friends in lieu of a celebration with Dexter. The evening plays out in his favor as he meets a charming woman, whom he ends up going home with. The next morning, he learns that his date, much like himself, is also a police officer. Thus, it seems the younger Morgan has inadvertently entangled himself in a potential workplace romance.

Read More: Does Dexter Kill Rapunzel the Killer?