Dexter Resurrection Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Fallen

Dexter Morgan is in a strange new chapter of his life in season 2 of ‘Dexter: Resurrection.’ Currently in his 50s, the protagonist has found himself in the midst of a midlife crisis, which would be an inconvenience for any other regular Joe, but has the potential to become much more dangerous for the lifelong serial killer. The fact that his son, Harrison, is starting his career in the NYPD in the homicide department presents further opportunity for disaster. However, in episode 2, titled ‘Fallen,’ a familiar face returns to New York City with an intriguing offer for Dexter. Even though this proposed partnership goes against the killer’s established M.O., it promises to shake up his life in new and exciting ways. Meanwhile, a new threat brews on the horizon as the Five Borough Killer gets bolder in his homicidal endeavors. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The NYPD Feels the Heat of the FBK

Despite only having one kill in the bag, the Five Borough Killer has already gained significant notoriety for himself as a to-be serial killer. The video of his first kill, which he had airdropped onto a stranger’s phone, quickly gained traction, cementing him as a legitimate threat in the eyes of the public. Worse, word had gotten out that even though the NYPD didn’t deem the killer’s tip-off serious enough to announce, Detective Oliva had heeded the threat for his own daughters. As such, the police force finds itself under immense pressure from New Yorkers. Similarly, Detective Wallace also makes a media faux pas after dismissing the FBK as a possible fluke rather than a valid threat.

Annoyed by this statement, the killer calls the police department with another tip-off, this time claiming he will take a life at Broadway. Naturally, all of this puts Captain Mixon on edge, compelling him to put the FBK on top priority. So far, the detectives have very little information about their target. The video itself was shared using AirDrop, which makes it virtually untraceable. Furthermore, there is no CCTV footage or other clues that could give them any idea about the suspect’s appearance. The only lead they have includes a theory that the killer likely used smart glasses to record his brutal crime. Ultimately, unwilling to take any chances, the authorities shut down the Theater District in anticipation of the FBK’s promised next move.

Charley Brown Makes a Reappearance in Dexter’s Life

Following his graduation from the Police Academy, Harrison receives his first assignment, which just so happens to put him in the homicide department. The peculiarity of the situation isn’t lost on Dexter, considering the department is far too esteemed for a novice like his son. Therefore, during their celebratory lunch together, he floats his suspicions that Wallace might have only picked Harrison to keep an eye on him. Their discussion is cut short when an unexpected guest joins them. As it turns out, mercenary Charley Brown is back in town, and she has a job for Dexter. The other killer recently lost her mother, which has given her a new perspective on her own life. She wants to make amends for the bad, homicidal behavior of her past when she was working for Prater. Yet, she isn’t too eager to get her own hands dirty.

Therefore, Charley makes an offer to Dexter. She can give him information about the rest of the serial killers from Prater’s files who have since gone underground. Nonetheless, the protagonist remains suspicious of her motivations. Therefore, in the end, he arrives at an unusual conclusion. Instead of simply receiving the information from Charley, Dexter wants to team up with her to set a trap for the remaining killers, Sleepy-Eyed Stranger and Jaw Splitter, together. This way, he won’t be used as a pawn but will act as a partner in crime. Charley ends up agreeing to this proposition and pulls her weight by reaching out to the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger under the guise of the resurrection of Prater’s club. Additionally, she supplies Dexter with a new lair in the form of an impressive townhouse and even a boat to fulfill his every body-disposal need.

Dexter Shadows Don Framt and the FBK Drops a New Body

Charley’s quest to target the killers from Prater’s files includes the New York Ripper, aka Don Framt. However, Dexter has a rule against interfering in cases that are actively being investigated by the authorities. After killing the billionaire, the serial killer had covertly shared the details of the Ripper’s identity. Nonetheless, three years later, the police are still no closer to actually catching the bad guy. For the same reason, Dexter attempts to learn more about how the investigation is going by following Framt. He stages a run-in with the older man at a strip club and engages him in conversation by pretending to have only recognized him because of the recent speculations about his connection to the serial killer. In turn, Framt tells Dexter that the police have no tangible evidence against him, which prevents them from making any arrests.

Yet, the speculation itself has garnered him much attention from the public, especially from the fanatic crowd. Essentially, he gets to have all the fame of a serial killer without any of the legal consequences. Naturally, this makes him particularly unlikable to the protagonist, who has recently been struggling with the invisibility of his work. Still, when Dexter pitches the idea of breaching his rule and going after Framt himself, Harrison expresses his staunch disapproval of the matter. He’s adamant about letting Wallace break the case so that the Ripper can be brought to justice the right way. Ultimately, he decides to drop the issue for now. Later, at the end of the day, the FBK strikes again. However, instead of the actual Broadway location, his victim is dropped onto a stand named “Broadway.” Dexter, who happens to be in the area when this happens, decides to go after the FBK himself.

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