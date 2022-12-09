Did All the Voice Actors Sing in Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio?

Based on Carlo Collodi’s ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio,’ Netflix’s animated film ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ follows Pinocchio, a wooden puppet made by Master Geppetto to replace his dead son Carlo. Upon getting created by the old carpenter, the wooden puppet receives life and cherishes the same. The film progresses through Pinocchio’s encounter with Count Volpe, a ringmaster who manipulates the wooden puppet by making him sign a contract to perform for him. The musical film features several songs sung by prominent characters. Naturally, the viewers must be wondering whether all the voice performers had sung for the film. Well, let us provide the answer!

Who All Song in Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio?

As a musical film, ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ features several songs sung by the characters, most prominently Pinocchio, Master Geppetto, Sebastian J. Cricket, Count Volpe, and the Black Rabbits. Although not all the voice performers had sung for the film, the actors who lend their voices to the aforementioned characters did sing for the Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson directorial. Gregory Mann, who lends his voice to Pinocchio, had sung four songs and co-sung one song for the film. The songs Mann sang or co-sung include “Everything is New to Me,” which captures Pinocchio’s excitement to be a living being, and “Ciao Papa,” which expresses the wooden puppet’s sadness about leaving Geppetto.

Other songs sung by Mann are “My Bubblegum,” “Fatherland March,” and “Big Baby Il Duce March.” Since Mann had to sing five songs, the actor had to undergo training. “I’ve always loved singing from a very young age. I have always sung since I was in nursery, […]. Obviously, you have to get the right technique to achieve high notes, hold long notes. So, I remember I had to train my voice. I went to two times a week,” Mann said in a recent interview concerning his preparation for singing in the film.

David Bradley, who plays Argus Filch in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series and Walder Frey in ‘Game of Thrones,’ lends his voice to Geppetto. Bradley had sung “My Son,” which depicts his character Geppetto’s bond with his son Carlo, and co-sung “Everything is New to Me” with Gregory Mann. Two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz lends his voice to the character of Count Volpe. Waltz sang “We Were a King Once” for the film. The renowned actor had previously sung “Smile, Darn Ya, Smile” for ‘Saturday Night Live’ and co-performed multiple tracks of the soundtrack of ‘Django Unchained.’

Ewan McGregor, who lends his voice to Sebastian J. Cricket, sang “Better Tomorrows” in the film. The actor is seemingly the most established singer among the voice cast members of the film. McGregor had sung several songs for ‘Moulin Rouge!’ ‘Trainspotting,’ ‘Velvet Goldmine,’ ‘Down With Love,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ etc. In addition, Tim Blake Nelson, who lends his voice to the Black Rabbits, sang “The Late Lamented” in the musical film. The actor had previously sung for ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ and ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ as well.

