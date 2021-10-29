Did Brennan Ruault Leave Gold Rush? Where Is He Now?

‘Gold Rush‘ is one of the most popular reality shows on television, and its longevity is a testament to that fact. The gold mining themed series recently returned to our screens with its twelfth installment, and fans couldn’t be more excited to catch up with their favorite miners and see what challenges they will be facing this term. However, as fans tuned in for the season 12 premiere, they were in for a shocker with a major cast member making an important decision. The cast member in question is Brennan Ruault, whose presence on the show underwent a massive makeover in the twelfth season’s opening episode. Here’s what Ruault decided and what it means for his future on the show.

Did Brennan Ruault Leave Gold Rush?

Brennan Ruault is a Canadian miner who has been a cast member of ‘Gold Rush’ since the show’s sixth season. Ruault initially worked in the logging business before shifting to gold mining. He joined Parker Schnabel’s crew and soon proved himself as a bankable asset to the team. Ruault worked his way up in the crew’s hierarchy, eventually becoming a co-foreman alongside Mitch Blaschke. The two had a great rapport, and their contrasting styles only helped the operation.

However, the same cannot be said about Ruault’s relationship with Schnabel. The two continually argued about certain decisions on the show. While the duo’s arguments make for some great television moments, it seems like Ruault has decided to step away from the drama. In the season 12 premiere titled ‘Ground War,’ Ruault revealed that he would be linking up with Schnabel’s rival Rick Ness and his crew for the new season. Therefore, while Ruault has left his former crew, he hasn’t bid farewell to the show just yet.

Why Did Brennan Ruault Leave Parker Schnabel’s Crew?

Ruault had been sharing the foreman duties with Mitch. However, with Mitch’s departure, all the responsibilities fell on the shoulders of Ruault, and he found it stressful to deal with the situations by himself. While that might have something to do with his departure from the Schnabel camp, Ruault himself detailed the real reason.

In the first episode of season 12, Ruault explained what led to his decision to switch boats. He revealed that that the constant disagreements with Schnabel had caused him stress, and he decided to make a fresh start. The episode also shows some clips of a confrontation between Ruault and Schnabel wherein the latter miner scrutinizes the former’s leadership skills and decision-making. “I just knew it was time for a change. Whole new crew, whole new blood, and a whole new way of mining, you know,” Ruault said on the show. “Last year, it was pretty brutal, and Parker and I seemed to not see eye to eye anymore. It’s very draining and stressful when you’re angry half the time,” he added.

Ruault’s decision could not have come at a better time for his new boss Rick Ness. The start of Ness’ campaign was marked by the loss of two important crew members in the form of mechanic Carl Rosk and gold room operator Karla Ann. On the other hand, Ruault’s absence adds to the list of Schnabel’s problems as he is already struggling to find suitable land to mine in the new season.

Read More: Is Gold Rush’s Monica Beets Pregnant?