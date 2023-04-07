Did Jake Borelli’s Levi Schmitt Gain Weight in Grey’s Anatomy?

Jake Borelli’s Levi Schmitt is one of the most beloved and appealing characters of ABC’s medical series ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ He arrives at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as a surgical resident. It doesn’t take long for him to form an endearing friendship with Jo Wilson. Levi also eventually forms a relationship with Nico Kim. He lives with Taryn Helm as well. The nineteenth season of the series depicts an intriguing new chapter of Levi’s life as he becomes the chief resident at the hospital. Along with the changes that happen in Levi’s life, the viewers of the show have been noticing the changes that happened to Borelli, especially concerning his weight. So, did the actor gain weight? Here’s what we can share!

Did Jake Borelli’s Levi Schmitt Gain Weight?

The nineteenth season of the series begins with Meredith Grey and Richard Webber succeeding in reinstating the residency program at Grey Sloan. They promote Levi as the chief resident at the hospital to manage Simone Griffith, Benson Kwan, Jules Millin, Mika Yasuda, and Lucas Adams, the five new residents who join the place. Levi also moves on from his feelings for Nico Kim as he forms a connection with Carlos, a traveling nurse who recently joined Grey Sloan. As the season offers an intriguing look at Levi’s life, the viewers can’t help but notice the physical transformation of the actor, making them wonder whether the actor has gained weight.

Even though there’s no official confirmation regarding Jake Borelli’s weight gain, it is evident that the actor did gain around 15- 20 pounds recently. The actor, however, might haven’t gained weight for playing Levi since the transformation isn’t really a significant part of the character. Borelli must have gained weight personally, which is getting reflected in his portrayal of the chief resident. Since the actor isn’t committed to any other known projects, it is safe to say that Borelli most likely didn’t gain weight to portray any other particular character as well.

Borelli’s weight gain generated a mixed response from the viewers of the medical drama. Some of the viewers even went on to body-shame the actor on social media platforms but the ardent admirers of the actor and his character Levi have raised their voices against regressive practices like body-shaming. “Jake Borelli has gained a bit of weight, as people often do. Maybe he’ll lose it, maybe he’ll gain more. Were you even watching the episode about BMI? He’s not obese and even if he was, it’d no indicator as to how healthy he is,” a viewer shared on Reddit during a discussion about Borelli and his portrayal of Levi.

Regardless of the weight gain, Borelli’s portrayal of Levi is once again exceptional in the new season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The actor has succeeded in portraying the tensions Levi deals with after becoming the chief resident commendably. Levi’s interactions with Jo and Carlos are nothing short of incredibly appealing, which is a testament to Borelli’s talents as an actor. In one of the upcoming episodes of the series, we may even see Levi’s weight gain getting connected to the stress he deals with at his workplace.

