Did Raymond Lee’s Sam Leave Kevin Can F**k Himself?

AMC’s comedy series ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself,’ Allison Devine-McRoberts’ life changes when she rekindles her passion for Samuel “Sam” Park, her old friend from high school. Allison, who badly aspires to start a new chapter of her life without the tiring presence of her husband Kevin McRoberts, dreams of sharing the same with Sam. Even though they are both married, the unhappiness in the two marriages paves the way for Allison and Sam’s endearing bond. However, their dream of ending up together gets shattered due to Allison’s unintentional actions. Does that mean Sam is out of her life? Did Raymond Lee already leave the show? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Sam?

Allison and Sam get together when the former devises several plans to kill Kevin. She gets a job in Sam’s diner and their bond gradually gets stronger. Since Sam has been suffocating due to his wife Jenn and her family’s actions, falling in love with Allison offers him a fresh start in his life. However, it doesn’t last long. When Sam accepts Kevin’s request to conduct his election campaign in the latter’s diner, Allison gets infuriated. In a fit of rage, she indirectly tells Sam that being with him is an escape plan for her. Sam, who has been thinking that Allison wants to be with him because of her love for him, starts to believe that she wants to elope with him just to escape from Kevin’s torture.

Sam neither wants to be a namesake partner for Allison nor her savior. He has been looking forward to building a life with her and not doing a service for her. Thus, he makes it clear to Allison that they will not work out anymore. In the second episode of season 2, Sam informs her that she doesn’t have to work at the diner anymore, making his intention to part ways with her clear. Since Allison is hoping to fake her death and disappear from Kevin and all her acquaintances, she may never bother Sam again. Naturally, admirers of their togetherness must be worrying about the possibility of Raymond Lee’s exit from the show. Well, here’s what we know about the same.

Did Raymond Lee Leave Kevin Can F**k Himself?

As of yet, neither AMC nor Raymond Lee has announced the departure of the actor from ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself.’ Although Sam decides to separate from Allison, his decision may not be carved in stone. He may realize that whatever Allison said came from a place of frustration and disappointment. As someone who can be patient and understanding, Sam may meet Allison again to talk things over. If that’s the case, we may have not seen the last of Raymond Lee in the show yet. In one of the upcoming episodes of the second season, we can expect the meeting Allison and Sam.

Since Allison is trying to fake her death to escape from Kevin, it will be interesting to see whether Sam will be a part of the same. In light of Sam’s separation from Jenn, it is evident that nothing is holding him back him in Worcester. If the former couple can clear each other’s doubts and reaffirm their love for one another, Sam may even accompany Allison in her new chapter of life.

