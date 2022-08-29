Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

The second episode of AMC’s comedy series ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ season 2, titled ‘The Way We Were,’ follows the aftermath of Neil O’Connor’s discharge from the hospital. Neil tells Kevin McRoberts that Allison Devine-McRoberts is trying to kill him, only to witness an unforeseen reaction from his best friend. Kevin outrightly embraces his “Worcester Wild Dude” persona as his popularity increases in the city. Patricia “Patty” Deirdre O’Connor and Detective Tammy Ridgeway’s relationship get affected due to Patty’s secrets. As the episode ends with pivotal developments concerning Allison and Patty’s lives, we have decoded the nuances of the same for you. Let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

‘The Way We Were’ begins with Allison and Patty talking to Neil, who is admitted to the hospital. They tell him that they are planning to create a narrative that he paid Nick to kill Kevin if he is adamant about revealing the truth. Allison takes her aunt Diane to a private detective named Billy Terrell, only to ask about faking one’s death. Allison and Diane decide that they should pawn any of Kevin’s valuable material stored in the storage unit of Diane’s husband Chuck. Tammy arrives at Patty’s house to stay since electricity gets cut at her home.

Neil gets discharged from the hospital and rushes to Kevin to reveal that Allison is trying to kill him. Kevin misunderstands that Neil is talking about marriage, which is also a death trap for the former. A news reporter interviews Kevin about the new chapter of his life as Worcester Wild Dude. Allison goes to see Samuel “Sam” Park and asks for some money, only to get informed by him that she cannot work at the place anymore. Allison storms off from Sam’s diner as the fate of their secret relationship hangs by a thread.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 2 Ending: Will Patty and Tammy Break Up?

When Neil comes to know about Allison and Patty’s attempts to kill Kevin, Patty becomes increasingly worried about Kevin knowing about the same from her brother. She is also concerned about Allison’s future as she gets stuck with Kevin as always as their plans to get rid of him fail. As she deals with several concerns all at once, Tammy makes her presence known in her life more than ever. Since Patty loves her girlfriend, she is scared that the latter will eventually come to know that she has tried to kill Kevin. The fear of losing Tammy makes Patty a bit clueless in front of the former.

In addition, Tammy’s discussions about finding more information about the illegal oxycodone distribution further unsettle Patty. Tammy, however, starts to consider her girlfriend’s uneasiness as a sign of unwelcomeness. After deciding to stay with Patty until electricity gets restored in her home, the detective changes her mind due to the same misunderstanding. Even though Patty succeeds in blaming her “baggage” for her uneasiness around Tammy to convince the latter about her love for the detective, their relationship is not rooted in a solid foundation. If Tammy comes to know about her girlfriend’s part in the murder attempts to kill Kevin, their relationship must be the last thing Tammy will care about as a detective.

Tammy builds her relationship with Patty on the foundation of trust. Such a foundation may not be able to confront the truth that Patty was a drug dealer. The moment Tammy realizes that Patty has been lying to her from the start of her relationship, she may only see the latter as someone who pretends to be the detective’s girlfriend to keep an eye on the investigation, although it’s not true. Thus, Patty may need to distance Tammy from the truth as long as she can, however, without raising any suspicions in the future as she does already. If she can manage to do that, possibly by framing Allison as the drug dealer when she fakes her own death, they may avoid a breakup.

What Can Billy Do for Allison?

After deciding to fake her own death, Allison eventually realizes that it isn’t the best idea. However, all her plans fail without even a try when Kevin becomes a local sensation and “untouchable.” After meeting Billy for the first time, Allison tries to enquire about faking her death but fails. Since she is returning to him, it is evident that she needs advice about faking her death from Billy. Since Billy is a private investigator with an eye for detail, she must be seeking his help to conceive the master plan to fake her death or in other words, a perfect crime.

Allison can be trying to find out how authorities would investigate her death if she ends up faking it by hiring Billy. He may help her outline the potential movements of the police so that Allison can fake her death and run away without interfering with the same potential movements. Allison can also be trying to connect Patty and Billy so that they can come up with a narrative together for Patty to avoid any troubles. Billy can also be a companion for Patty as Allison plans to vanish from the latter’s life upon faking his death again, likely leaving Patty without any friends.

