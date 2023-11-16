Dirty Dancing Sequel Starts Filming in Atlanta in Summer 2024

A sequel to the popular 1987 romantic drama film ‘Dirty Dancing’ has been in the works for quite some time, and the follow-up installment is now nearing the start of production. According to sources, the yet-untitled sequel is expected to start filming in Atlanta, Georgia. Filming on the project will commence sometime in the Summer of 2024, most likely between June and September. The sequel will be set in the 1990s and follow Frances “Baby” Houseman from the original movie as she embarks on a new journey.

The untitled sequel will see Baby returning to Kellerman’s, an upscale Catskills resort, where Jo, a young woman, arrives for summer camp. However, when Jo is paired with the local dancing star, sparks fly between them as they perform for the tourists. Baby’s own journey coincides with the story of Jo, leading to a multi-layered narrative with a strong coming-of-age romance backbone and the original’s trademark music and dancing.

Released in 1987, ‘Dirty Dancing’ received critical acclaim and emerged as a box-office success. The film spawned a media franchise with several spin-offs, including a critically panned remake in 2017. A direct sequel to the original movie was first announced to be in development in 2020. In 2022, Lionsgate formally announced the project under the tentative title of ‘DD.’

Actress Jennifer Grey, who plays the role of Frances “Baby” Houseman in the original film, was also announced to be reprising her role for the sequel. However, the follow-up will be without Patrick Swayze’s Johnny Castle due to the actor’s unfortunate passing in 2009. Isabel May, who rose to prominence with her performance as Elsa Dutton in the Western epic drama series ‘1883,’ will reportedly join the cast alongside Grey, presumably playing the new female lead character, Jo. While no further casting details are known, the makers have expressed an interest in seeing cast members from the original film reprise their roles.

‘Dirty Dancing 2’ is being co-written by Jonathan Levine, who is also expected to direct the film. Levine is best known for directing the 2008 zombie rom-com ‘Warm Bodies.’ His other credits include films such as the 2015 stoner comedy ‘The Night Before,’ 2017’s ‘Snatched’ starring Amy Schumer, and the 2021 Hulu miniseries ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ Elizabeth Chomko (‘The Mentalist’), Mikki Daughtry (‘Five Feet Apart’), and Tobias Iaconis (‘The Curse of La Llorona’) will co-write the screenplay alongside Levine.

Lionsgate will produce the sequel film in association with Hidden Pictures and Megamix. Todd Lieberman and Gillian Bohrer will serve as producers on the project. The duo previously collaborated with Levine on ‘Warm Bodies.’ In May 2022, the sequel film was announced to aim for a February 2024 release date. However, production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. As a result, the film’s release was postponed. While the untitled ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel currently has no known release date, it is expected to come out sometime in Summer 2025.

Read More: Dirty Dancing Filming Locations: A Guide