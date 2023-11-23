Disney+ Orders Zombies 4; to be Filmed in Auckland

Disney+ has ordered ‘Zombies 4,’ the fourth installment in the ‘Zombies’ film series. The filming of the science-fiction musical is slated to begin in Auckland, located in North Island, New Zealand, on an undisclosed date. The movie is currently in early development at the streaming giant.

David Light and Joseph Raso, who penned all three of the previous ‘Zombies’ films, also wrote the fourth movie. They are joined by Paul Hoen at the helm of the project. In addition to the three films in the franchise, the Disney veteran also directed episodes of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ ‘Andi Mack,’ ‘Stuck in the Middle,’ etc.

The plot of the film is currently under wraps but the musical is expected to be a direct sequel to ‘Zombies 3,’ which ends with the revelation that Addison is partially an alien. When a group of aliens arrive in Seabrook, looking for “the most precious thing” in the town to find their new home, Addison helps them realize that the place is none other than the Earth. They then join Addison and her friends to live in the town.

In the upcoming movie, Addison and her partner Zed may face a new set of conflicts. The peaceful co-existence of humans, aliens, vampires, and merfolk may get threatened by an external force, forcing Addison to resolve the concerns once again. We can also expect Zed and Addison to strengthen their relationship, especially after accepting the discovery that the latter is part alien.

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are set to headline the cast of the movie as Zed and Addison respectively. In addition to them, the returning cast members may include Kylee Russell as Eliza, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Baby Ariel as Wynter, Terry Hu as A-Spen, Matt Cornett as A-Lan, and Kyra Tantao as A-Li. It is uncertain whether Trevor Tordjman will feature in the film as a Bucky after his unexpected space journey at the end of ‘Zombies 3.’

Auckland is a popular shooting destination for high-profile studio projects. The city previously hosted the filming of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,’ Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and Disney’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.’

