Where Was Zombies 3 Filmed?

A sequel to the 2020 movie titled ‘Zombies 2,’ ‘Zombies 3’ is the third installment in the ‘Zombies‘ franchise that is directed by Paul Hoen. The fantasy romance film revolves around Zed and Addison, who are in their final year at Seabrook. While Zed is on the brink of earning a football scholarship to become the first zombie to attend college, Addison is looking forward to the opening of Seabrook’s international cheer-off competition.

However, things take a wild turn when a new group of intergalactic outsiders, aliens, descend from the sky in a UFO to compete in the cheer-off competition. Soon, the zombies and humans of Seabrook realize the fact that these aliens might be looking for more than just a friendly competition. The unique narrative is set against the backdrop of some interesting locations, including Seabrook, which is bound to make you wonder about the actual filming sites utilized for the Disney+ movie. In that case, we are here to provide you with all the details regarding the same!

Zombies 3 Filming Locations

‘Zombies 3’ was lensed entirely in Ontario, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area. Principal photography for the zombie movie commenced in May 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in September of the same year. By choosing to shoot the movie in Ontario, where the previous two installments of the franchise were taped, the production team possibly made the entire filming process a whole lot smoother as they were already accustomed to the place. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that are showcased in the zombie film!

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Zombies 3’ were taped in and around Toronto, the capital city of Ontario. It is also the most populous city in Canada. The production team of the film traveled across the city to shoot several interior and exterior scenes against apt backdrops. In mid-June 2021, the cast and crew were spotted recording some important sequences on Sugar Beach, which is situated across from Redpath Sugar Refinery in the neighborhood of East Bayfront.

Additional portions of ‘Zombies 3’ were also taped on the campus of the University of Toronto at 27 King’s College Circle in Toronto. In August 2021, the production team literally had to hold their grounds during an erratic rainstorm during filming. Furthermore, they even traveled a bit outside of the city of Toronto as they were spotted on a movie set at the Pickering-Markham border, in early August 2021. Trafalgar Castle School at 401 Reynolds Street in the town of Whitby also seemingly served as a prominent production location for the movie.

@TOFilming_EM zombies 3 filming at U of T, St George street! pic.twitter.com/bGoNpqTI0D — Stephanie Ann (@14StephanieAnn) June 30, 2021

Given Toronto’s vast and diverse landscapes, the city is considered a prominent filming site in the eyes of many filmmakers. Apart from ‘Zombies 3,’ the capital city has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows of different kinds. Some of the notable productions that have utilized the locales of the city are ‘Ready or Not,’ ‘Shazam!,’ ‘Room,’ ‘Shadowhunters,’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia.’

