Do Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok Die in All of Us Are Dead?

Both Choi Nam-ra (Yi-Hyun Cho) and Lee Su-hyeok (Park Solomon) are the two of the main characters of the South Korean teen drama zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead.’ Nam-ra is the class president. But she is also an introvert and uses a pair of headphones to cancel out the outside world. She is the best student in the class and doesn’t have any friends among her peers. Su-hyeok is the handsome former bad boy of Hyosan High School. He was once part of the group of delinquents that terrorized the rest of the student body. But those days are long behind him. If anything, he now stands up for the bullied and the tormented.

When the Jonas virus starts to spread across the school, and the students and staff members turn into zombies, Nam-ra and Su-hyeok play crucial roles in the survival of their little group. If you are wondering whether Nam-ra and Su-hyeok survive at the end of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ season 1, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Choi Nam-ra Die?

No, Nam-ra doesn’t die at the end of the first season of ‘All of Us Are Dead.’ In episode 6, she rushes to Su-hyeok’s help as the latter fights a losing battle against Yoon Gwi-nam. This is after Gwi-nam’s transformation into a halfbie. He then bites Nam-ra, infecting her with the same mutated Jonas virus as himself. The mutation transforms Nam-ra as well. The ordinary strain downright kills the host and takes control of their body, but the mutation emulates the sentience of its host. Nam-ra begins changing. While she doesn’t become a brain-dead zombie, she gets spikes of hunger for human flesh. These cravings are targeted at Su-hyeok, and Nam-ra bites into her own arm to regain her senses.

While all her fellow survivors except Su-hyeok feel uneasy and even hostile around her after transformation, she saves their lives multiple times, including by fighting Gwi-nam. She eventually bonds with the rest of the group as they sit around a fire. They promise that they will do it again when the calamity is over.

She makes it through the series of bombings that the military conducts to eradicate the zombies. However, she eventually gives in to the urges to eat human flesh, triggering the next transformation in her body. She realizes that she can’t return to the human world to live a normal life with Su-hyeok and subsequently vanishes into the thick mist of their surroundings.

When her friends return to the ruins of their school, she is already there and has lit a fire. She reveals that she has found a few halfbies like her. Before she departs by leaping off the roof, she and the others promise that they will be friends no matter where they are.

Does Lee Su-hyeok Die?

No, Su-hyeok doesn’t die by the end of ‘All of Us Are Dead’ season 1. He is among the survivors that manage to reach the safety of the military camp. Throughout the season, a strong romantic connection forms between Su-hyeok and Nam-ra. However, he is forced to leave it and her behind when she eats human flesh and vanishes into the mist. It is implied that he looks for her but ultimately doesn’t find her.

Su-hyeok is at the roof of the ruins of their school with the others in winter when Nam-ra appears. It seems that she has undergone the final process of her transformation and now looks almost normal. This meeting probably gives Su-hyeok the closure he needs.

