Do Patti: Is Devipur a Real Town? Are God’s Gift and Valley View Point Real Places?

‘Do Patti’ is a romantic thriller drama set against the scenic hills of Devipur, Uttarakhand, a small hill station town where dark secrets lurk underneath the foundations of a married couple’s existence. The movie follows police inspector Vidya Jyothi, a straight shooter who has to discover the truth while learning more about the wife and her twin sister, Shailee. The two have entirely different personalities despite being identical in looks, which creates a challenging scenario when an attempted murder charge rears its head in the town’s peaceful and quiet day-to-day reality. Furthermore, the twins’ family store, God’s Gift, and the paragliding location, Valley View Point, add to the central drama and Devipur’s worldbuilding.

Devipur is a Fictional Town in the Hills of Northern India

The town of Devipur in ‘Do Patti’ is a fictional creation of scriptwriter Kanika Dhillon, which forms the primary backdrop of the movie. It is depicted as a small, isolated town disconnected from the rest of the world owing to the numerous mountains surrounding it on all sides. To that end, Devipur’s existence is characterized by its ability to draw tourists through its scenic exterior, which is situated amidst abundant natural and geographical formations. From the beginning, viewers are given a glimpse into the town’s thriving paragliding attraction, brought to the fore through Dhruv Sood’s company, Dhruv Sood Adventures. It lends a unique environment to the town’s economy and overall narrative worldbuilding as the paragliding venture becomes intrinsically tied to the central mystery.

To bring the reality of the fictional town to life, the production crew filmed most of the scenes in the metropolitan neighborhoods of Mumbai, Maharashtra, the resort town of Manali in Himachal Pradesh, and Dehradun, the capital city of Uttarakhand. Each location helped weave the aesthetic and tone necessary for Devipur and added layers of immersion to the setting. At the start of the movie, Inspector Vidya Jyothi is a newcomer to the town. However, she quickly learns the ins and outs and becomes ingrained in its local influence, which is part of her duties as she investigates the secrets of twin sisters Soumya and Shailee. As paragliding forms such an integral part of the narrative, it paved the way for the creation of Devipur, which remains confined to the realms of fiction.

God’s Gift and Valley View Point are Severed From Reality

Although God’s Gift and Valley View Point are two recurring settings throughout the narrative, they are both fictionally conceived by Kanika Dhillon. The former is the family store run by the Pundir sisters, who are mainstays within the town of Devipur. The store sells a wide assortment of paraphernalia, which range from incense sticks and coffee to anything else that the locals might need. It is also the place where Inspector Vidya Jyothi learns that Soumya and Shailee are identical twin sisters. Most of the time, the store is operated by a man the twins refer to as Chachu. It is a prominent addition to the movie’s wide variety of locales, but like the town it is set in, it is a fictional place that remains disconnected from reality.

By and large, Valley View Point occupies a similar place to God’s Gift. It is a region in the hills where Dhruv Sood’s paragliding venture, Dhruv Sood Adventures, is situated. Owing to its high altitude, it forms the perfect spot from which the wind can pick up any enthusiastic paraglider. However, it also becomes entangled with the core mystery after an attempted murder charge is levied against Dhruv Sood after a paragliding mishap takes place during his outing with Soumya. It leads to a serious investigation, where Jyothi peels back the layers of the crime and finds the reality of what happened during the event, sniffing out any foul play along the way. Despite its impact on the narrative, it remains a fictional place that does not exist in real life.

