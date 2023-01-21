Do Shahsu and Maran End Up Together in Shahmaran?

Netflix’s mystery series ‘Shahmaran’ follows Shahsu, who meets her estranged grandfather Davut upon arriving in the city of Adana for delivering a lecture at the local university. After deciding to work at the university for a semester, Shahsu starts to live with Davut, only for her to form a bond with her grandfather’s neighbor Maran. The Turkish series progresses through the complexities Shahsu and Maran confront, which also bring them closer as a couple and threaten their relationship at times. Since their togetherness is connected to several factors, the viewers must be wondering whether they overcome the obstacles to end up together. Well, here are our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Shahsu and Maran’s Relationship

Yes, Shahsu and Maran do end up together. In a way, Shahsu and Maran are destined to be together. When Shahmaran’s life got threatened by the then-sultan and his men, her sister Lilith set out to destroy humankind for causing the same. The self-sacrificing Shahmaran, to avoid such a tragedy, banished Lilith to a well in Anavarza Castle. The Basilisks, the followers of Shahmaran, then received a prophecy that a marked Basilisk man and a chosen human woman should “love each other to death” to stop Lilith from coming out of her confinement to eliminate humankind from the world.

When Maran got chosen as the Basilisk man to stop Lilith by uniting with a human woman, he tried his best to stay away from the whole predicament. He considered his selection as a burden and didn’t show any intention to form a relationship with anyone just for the sake of the prophecy. As a “rebel,” Maran has always approached the prophecy with enough skepticism but his way of dealing with the same changes when he gets closer to Shahsu. When Maran realizes that Shahsu can be the chosen woman, he tries his best to stay away from her, especially for the sake of not involving her in the superstitions of a community whose existence itself will astound her.

As Shahsu and Maran get closer, they eventually start to nurture feelings for one another. Maran becomes a constant presence in Shahsu’s life and she starts to find happiness in the smallest of things associated with him. We get to see an ecstatic Shahsu who tries to immerse herself in the fragrance Maran has conceived especially for her. As time progresses, she gets more assured about her feelings for her neighbor. However, Cihan’s presence does threaten their relationship for a while. As a fellow Basilisk, Cihan has seen Maran with envy. He couldn’t comprehend how he was marked for uniting with a human woman to stop Lilith when he isn’t even a devoted believer.

As Shahsu’s colleague, Cihan doesn’t take long to form a connection with her. While Maran is mysterious and closed down in nature, Cihan is outgoing and adventurous, resembling Shahsu in several ways. However, he loses any chance of forming a relationship with her the moment he strikes a deal with the “man in the hoodie” to hand over her to Lilith. Cihan’s attempt to endanger Shahsu’s relationship not only kills the connection between them but also offers a stage for Maran to rescue her by putting his life on the line, displaying his love and commitment toward Shahsu. During Ural’s party in the eighth episode of the series, Shahsu chooses Maran for good.

Still, the truth about Maran being a Basilisk and the prophecy momentarily separate Shahsu from the former. She initially finds it hard to make peace with the realization that Maran had been deceiving her. Before the couple could part ways for good, destiny influence their togetherness once again. Shahsu starts to have snake scales partially on her body and she manages to successfully fight against the man in the hoodie, which makes her realize that she isn’t a random human being. Her scales and power convince her that she is indeed the chosen one, which makes her trust Maran again.

After escaping from the man in the hoodie, Shahsu and Maran end up together. Her snake scales, which is a representation of her selection as the human woman who is destined to stop Lilith. She may have also seen the scales as an aftermath of Maran’s “pure” love for her. Although they end up together for now, Shahsu may need to part ways with her lover for the sake of the prophecy, which emphasizes the need for her sacrifice that leads her to the underworld for Shahmaran to be born again.

