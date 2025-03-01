Doc Season 2 Starts Filming in Oakville in Q2 2025

The second season of this Fox TV show will be filmed soon in a familiar region! Filming for Season 2 of Fox’s medical drama ‘Doc’ will begin in Oakville, Ontario, in the second quarter of 2025. Inspired by a true story and based on the Italian series ‘Doc — Nelle tue mani’ (‘DOC – In Your Hands’), the show will feature 22 episodes in its upcoming season. Barbie Kligman will continue as the showrunner while also serving as an executive producer alongside Hank Steinberg and Erwin Stoff. ‘Doc’ is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios.

In the latest episode of ‘Doc’, titled “Man Plans,” Dr. Amy Larsen and Dr. Richard Miller collaborate on a perplexing case involving a patient whose diagnosis is not straightforward. The episode also introduces a romantic subplot reminiscent of a real-life romantic comedy, bringing themes of love and relationships to the forefront at Westside Hospital. With emotional depth and complex medical dilemmas, the show continues to blend personal and professional challenges seamlessly. However, the season finale is yet to be aired, with the final episode of Season 1 scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Looking ahead to Season 2, we can anticipate deeper explorations into the personal lives of the hospital staff, especially concerning Dr. Larsen’s journey of self-discovery following her memory loss. The series is expected to delve into the evolving dynamics between Dr. Larsen and her colleagues, as well as introduce new medical cases that challenge the team’s expertise and unity. Given the show’s foundation on the Italian series ‘Doc — Nelle tue mani’, there is potential for storylines that intertwine complex medical scenarios with personal growth and ethical dilemmas. The unresolved conflicts in Season 1, particularly regarding Amy’s past and her relationships, are likely to play a major role in the upcoming season. Fox expressed confidence in the show’s future, stating, “Renewing for a second season was an easy decision, thanks to this incredible team, our partners at Sony, and an exceptional cast, led by the talented Molly Parker.”

As for returning characters, the main cast, including Molly Parker as Dr. Amy Larsen, Omar Metwally as Dr. Michael Hamda, Amirah Vann as Dr. Gina Walker, Jon Ecker as Dr. Jake Heller, and Anya Banerjee as Dr. Sonya Maitra, are expected to return to play their respective roles. Additionally, Scott Wolf as Dr. Richard Miller and Patrick Walker as Dr. Theodore “TJ” Coleman are likely to continue their involvement in the series. With Season 2 set to feature 22 episodes, viewers can expect in-depth storytelling, character development, and fresh medical cases that push the team at Westside Hospital to their limits. Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, highlighted the show’s success, stating, “We’re ecstatic ‘Doc’ has been picked up for a second season – a testament to the exceptional writing, captivating performances from our talented cast, and the incredible reception from audiences.”

