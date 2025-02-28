Prime Video’s ‘Sterling Point’ Starts Filming in Toronto in June

A Prime Video show will soon come to life in Hogtown! The filming of the drama series ‘Sterling Point’ will start in Toronto, Ontario, on June 23 and conclude on October 31, 2025. Megan Park created the series and will also be on board as a director. She further serves as a showrunner with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. The cast of the show has yet to be announced. The detailed plot of the series remains under wraps, but the narrative revolves around two adopted twins who inherit an island from their estranged grandfather.

The show was developed at Margot Robbie‘s LuckyChap Entertainment, which was also behind Park’s latest directorial work ‘My Old Ass.’ The filmmaker also helmed ‘The Fallout,’ starring Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler. In addition to her work as a director and writer, Park has acted in numerous projects, with 40+ credits to her name.

Some of the notable movies and shows Park has been a part of include ‘What If,’ alongside Daniel Radcliffe as Dalia, and ‘Charlie Bartlett,’ alongside Anton Yelchin as Whitney Drummond. Her most recent credit as an actress is the Hallmark Channel movie ‘A Royal Queens Christmas,’ in which she played Dee Dee Paretti.

Schwartz and Savage, the co-showrunners, have been part of the entertainment industry for a significant period. The former is known for creating Fox’s ‘The O.C.,’ which had the latter on board as a writer. Together, they went on to develop The CW’s ‘Gossip Girl’ based on the eponymous book series by Cecily von Ziegesar. Their other major works are The CW’s ‘Dynasty,’ Hulu’s ‘Runaways,’ and the mystery drama series ‘Nancy Drew.’ The duo most recently created Apple TV+’s ‘City on Fire.’

The high-profile projects filmed in Toronto include Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Prime Video’s ‘The Boys,’ and Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

Read More: Ready or Not Sequel ‘Ready or Not: Here I Come’ Starts Filming in Toronto in April