Ready or Not Sequel ‘Ready or Not: Here I Come’ Starts Filming in Toronto in April

The bloody bride will be back on the streets of The 6ix! The filming of ‘Ready or Not: Here I Come,’ the sequel to the horror movie ‘Ready or Not,’ will begin in Toronto, Ontario, on April 7 and conclude on May 22, 2025. Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who directed the first film, are helming the movie. Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy returned to fulfill screenwriting duties.

Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell, who starred in the original movie, will be back in the sequel. While the plot is under wraps, we must wait to see how the sequel uses the cast since Brody, Czerny, and MacDowell’s characters die in the first film. Weaving is expected to continue portraying Grace, the sole survivor in the original flick.

Weaving has appeared in many movies that share a spiritual connection with ‘Ready or Not.’ These include ‘The Babysitter’ movies and ‘Scream VI.’ Her notable performances in other movies of the horror/thriller genre are Melanie Cross in the action comedy horror movie ‘Mayhem’ and Azrael in the action horror drama ‘Azrael.’ Weaving will be next seen as Sofia in ‘Borderline,’ which is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025. In TV, she played Jessica Chandler in Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ Claire Wood in Netflix’s historical drama series ‘Hollywood,’ and Nelson Rose in the Showtime sitcom ‘SMILF.’

Adam Brody’s recent performances include Wiley Valdespino in the Jeffrey Wright-led comedy-drama ‘American Fiction’ and Noah Roklov in the Netflix rom-com series ‘Nobody Wants This.’ He also played Super Hero Freddy in the two ‘Shazam!’ movies and Jerry in the crime mystery movie ‘Promising Young Woman,’ which follows a young woman (Carey Mulligan) with a traumatic past who navigates her way through revenge and forgiveness.

Henry Czerny is known for portraying Eugene Kittridge in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies, including the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.’ His other recent noteworthy performances include Dr. Christopher Stone in ‘Scream VI,’ Alan Crellin in the HBO miniseries ‘Sharp Objects,’ and Matthew Keyes in the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-led crime drama series ‘Quantico.’ We last saw him as Mitchell in the Netflix rom-com ‘Our Little Secret.’

The original ‘Ready or Not’ was also filmed in Toronto and other nearby regions. With its myriad terrains, the city served as the principal filming location for many recent high-profile projects, like Alan Ritchson’s ‘Reacher’ and Netflix’s ‘Fubar.’

