Sam Claflin to Star in Chris Foggin’s ‘Santi’

Chris Foggin’s next movie will feature a familiar English face! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Sam Claflin will star in the filmmaker’s upcoming film ‘Santi.’ The Principal Photography for the project will start in Newcastle, England, in May. The plot and the rest of the cast of the movie have yet to be announced.

Claflin is primarily known for his portrayal of Finnick Odair in ‘The Hunger Games‘ movies and Oswald Mosley in the fifth and sixth seasons of the global phenomenon ‘Peaky Blinders.’ In the Prime Video drama series ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ he played Billy Dunne, a lead singer of the titular band. He also starred as Will Traynor, opposite Emilia Clarke’s Lou Clark, in the romantic drama ‘Me Before You.’

Claflin’s recent notable acting credits include Edmond Dantès in ‘The Count of Monte Cristo,’ Patrick McKee in the horror film ‘Bagman,’ James/Eric in Vaughn Stein’s ‘Every Breath You Take,’ starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan, and Mycroft Holmes in Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes.’ We will next see him as Laz in Prime Video’s ‘Lazarus,’ written by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst.

Chris Foggin began his directing career with short films like ‘Queen of Hearts,’ ‘Friend Request Pending,’ starring Judi Dench and Tom Hiddleston, and ‘That Night.’ His first feature is ‘Kids in Love,’ starring Will Poulter. His recent notable directorial features include ‘Fisherman’s Friends,’ which follows a group of fishermen and their debut album; the rom-com ‘This Is Christmas,’ starring Alfred Enoch and Kaya Scodelario; and the biographical comedy drama film ‘Bank of Dave’ and its sequel ‘Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger,’ based on the life of the reputed businessman Dave Fishwick (Rory Kinnear) and his endeavor to set up a community bank.

Newcastle is a comparatively unexplored location for filming in the United Kingdom. Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent’s ‘The Duke’ was shot in the region. Danny Boyle’s upcoming post-apocalyptic horror film ’28 Years Later,’ the highly anticipated sequel to ’28 Weeks Later,’ will also feature scenes shot in the city.

