Eric Roberts and Gillian Nation to Star in Nicholas Zarrillo’s ‘The Mask: A Psychological Horror Story’

Nicholas Zarrillo has found the lead performers of his next directorial project! The Cinemaholic has learned that Eric Roberts and Gillian Nation are set to star in the horror film ‘The Mask: A Psychological Horror Story.’ The filming of the project will start in Salem, Massachusetts, this month and conclude in around a month. Zarrillo wrote the screenplay and will also play an undisclosed character.

The plot revolves around a man struggling with depression who stumbles upon an eerie mask that gives him an overwhelming sense of euphoria whenever he wears it. However, this intense high is fueled by acts of violence committed while under its influence, which the man is unaware of. The initial rush is unlike anything he has ever felt, and despite experiencing severe emotional crashes afterward, he finds himself craving the sensation again.

As the narrative progresses, the protagonist repeatedly gives in to its pull, sinking further into its grip each time. The fleeting moments of ecstasy blind him to the horrors he is unknowingly carrying out. With every use, the mask tightens its hold on him until it eventually no longer lets him go. His soul is consumed, and he becomes a permanent part of its dark and twisted legacy, trapped in an endless cycle of destruction.

Roberts is a seasoned performer with over 700 acting credits to his name. He is best known for portraying Buck in ‘Runaway Train,’ a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination. Additionally, he received three Golden Globe nominations for his work in ‘Runaway Train,’ ‘Star 80,’ and ‘King of the Gypsies.’ Some of his other notable roles include Michael Z. Wolfmann in ‘Inherent Vice,’ Sal Maroni in ‘The Dark Knight,’ and James Munroe in ‘The Expendables.’ The actor was last seen as Captain Elliot in ‘Flight 704.’ Alongside Roberts, Nation will be making her acting debut with her performance in the movie.

Zarrillo has previously directed films such as ‘A Real Life Underdog Story’ and ‘Blood Brothers.’ Additionally, he helmed the short film ‘Russell’s Not Vaccinated. A Big Pharma Horror Story.’ As an actor, Zarrillo appeared in an episode of the TV series ‘Loki,’ starring Tom Hiddleston, ‘#killerpost,’ and ‘Banshee Origins.’ He has also been featured in most of his own directorial projects. Looking ahead, besides ‘The Mask: A Psychological Horror Story,’ he will be seen as Blaze in ‘Gotta Kill ‘Em All’ and Donald Trump in ‘Get Him to the Debate!’ He will also reprise his role as The Father, which he previously played in his directorial movie ‘Blood Brothers,’ in the movie’s new iteration.

With its rich history and well-preserved architecture, Salem has long been a sought-after filming location. The region is prominently featured in notable movies such as ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ ‘American Hustle,’ and ‘The Town.’

