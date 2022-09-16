Does Beatrix Die in Fate The Winx Saga?

Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is set in the world of fairies, where young people with magic learn to control their abilities. The protagonist of the story is Bloom, a fire fairy who possesses the ancient power of the Dragon Flame. It is important for any faction to have her on their side if they want to win, which is why everyone, be it a good guy or a bad guy continuously tries to get in her good graces. In the first season, a girl named Beatrix tries to persuade Bloom into joining the bad side with her by revealing that both their stories originate from the same place.

While Beatrix starts out as a dangerous villain who is ready to do whatever it takes to succeed in her mission, the second season of the show expands her role to more complex nature. She is a grey character, who seems intent on saving her skin at all times. But slowly, a better side of her is revealed where we discover that she can also be very loyal to those she befriends. It is this development in her character that makes the audience hopeful to find out more about her, which is why her death at the end of Season 2 becomes such a tragic affair. Is she really dead? Is there any chance that she might come back to ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’? Let’s find out.

Is Beatrix Dead?

While death might be a permanent thing for others, it is more complicated in the world of magic. Even when someone is dead, there are always ways to bring them back, which is why we wouldn’t be so sure of passing a verdict on Beatrix’s future just yet. Moreover, the ending of Season 2 hints that there might be a way for her to come back, whether as a good guy or a bad one is a bridge that we’ll cross when we get to Season 3.

In the final episode of the show, we are introduced to an entity named Shadow which resides in the Realm of Darkness. While we are yet to find out about all the things that Shadow is capable of, we know that it has the power to bring dead people back to life. Sebastian had planned to open the portal to the Realm, bring Shadow to Otherworld, and use its power to bring back the people who had been killed in Aster Dell. Sebastian dies before he can see the entire plan through, but he does succeed in opening the portal. After everything settles at Alfea, we find Stella visiting Beatrix’s grave, who was killed by Sebastian in the effort to save Sky and Bloom. When Stella leaves, we see the Shadow standing next to Beatrix’s grave. What does this mean?

The fact that Shadow can bring dead people back to life and that its first appearance is in a graveyard means that it will use its power to further its plans. Beatrix might have been a villain, at times, but she was also a very powerful fairy and might prove to be a formidable ally to Shadow. We don’t yet know what hold Shadow has over the people it brings back to life, but for sure, in return for the favor, it might get Beatrix’s loyalty. It might also sweeten the pot by giving her something else that she’d been vying for, like the location of her two sisters or bringing someone like Andreas back to life. Beatrix has never hesitated from joining the wrong side, especially if it means saving the people she loves, and this trait of hers will suit someone like Shadow very well. This means that while Beatrix might be lying in a grave right now, there is a good chance that she won’t be there for long.

