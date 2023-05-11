Does Hailey Die? Is Tracy Spiridakos Leaving Chicago PD?

The tenth season of NBC’s police procedural series ‘Chicago P.D.’ follows arguably the scariest phase of Detective Hailey Upton’s career. To deal with the absence of her husband Jay Halstead, who leaves for Bolivia after rejoining the Army, Hailey concentrates more on her work as a detective. She tries to solve several highly complicated cases by putting in extra hours of work, alarming her superior Henry “Hank” Voight. Hailey often walks into danger, regardless of the threats lurking in the dark, to maintain law and order in the city of Chicago. Understandably, the viewers must be worried about her fate in the procedural series. Well, here’s what we can share about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Hailey Die?

Jay Halstead’s decision to leave the police force to rejoin the Army and leave for Bolivia leaves Hailey in immense pain. To deal with the same, she starts to work overtime on highly intricate cases without proper sleep. The pain that troubles her stops her from being scared about her fate, which leads her to several life-threatening predicaments. In the twentieth episode of the tenth season, Hailey gets abducted by a duo along with Lee, Jay’s former informant. The abductors demand the location of the fifty grand Lee stole from them, only for him to not reveal the same as he fears that the duo will hurt his partner.

When Lee makes it clear that he will not disclose any information regarding the money, the duo starts to hurt Hailey thinking that the latter is the former’s cousin. One of the abductors even set out to cut one of her hands, only for her to find a way to escape from them. Hailey’s abduction, along with the multiple times she has to risk her own life to save others, makes the viewers wonder whether she will die. However, there isn’t any concrete indication that Hailey will die in the procedural drama. The detective immersing herself in cases one after the other can be narrative developments conceived to portray the severity of her separation from Jay rather than an indication of her fate.

There’s no denying that Hailey’s life is indeed under threat but that’s the case with every member of Voight’s Intelligence Unit. As a cop who deals with the most notorious criminals in the city, Hailey has to put her life on the line to protect her fellow citizens. It doesn’t necessarily mean that we should be concerned about her fate. After Jay’s departure from the force, the last thing the writers of the series may want to do is to kill Hailey off, especially since she is an indispensable part of Voight’s Intelligence Unit. Hailey’s near-death experiences can be developments conceived to make the narrative tense and engrossing and raise the stakes in her storyline.

Is Tracy Spiridakos Leaving Chicago P.D.?

The possibility of Hailey’s death has alarmed the viewers concerning the chances of Tracy Spiridakos leaving ‘Chicago P.D.’ However, neither NBC nor Spiridakos has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from the procedural drama. Since Hailey is not expected to be killed off anytime soon, we may not need to worry about the actress’ future in the series. Spiridakos hasn’t joined the cast of any other projects recently, which makes it clear that her commitment to the show hasn’t been threatened.

Spiridakos has always been vocal about how integral a part is ‘Chicago P.D.’ in her life. “It’s kind of crazy to think that I’m going into my sixth year. It’s great work, it’s a great group, and we have a lot of fun together. Even after all this time, everyone still really gets along. There’s nonstop laughter, which I know people say, but it’s actually quite true on our set. I feel really fortunate to be a part of it,” Spiridakos told Michigan Avenue in August 2022. Considering her words, it seems like the actress doesn’t have any desire to part ways with the series. Therefore, we believe that Spiridakos most likely will continue featuring in ‘Chicago P.D.’

Read More: Where is Dante Torres? Is Benjamin Levy Aguilar Leaving Chicago PD?