Does Harry Go to Prison? Will David Tenant Be in Inside Man Season 2?

The Netflix and BBC co-production ‘Inside Man’ is a crime thriller series created by Steven Moffat. It follows Harry Watling (David Tenant), a village vicar who finds his morality tested after facing an unprecedented situation. As the narrative progresses, Harry finds himself contemplating murder. Therefore, viewers must be curious about Harry’s fate at the end of the first season. Moreover, the character’s fate raises questions about David Tenant’s future in the series. If you are looking for answers about Harry’s fate and the chances of David Tenant reprising his role in a potential second season of ‘Inside Man,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Does Harry Go to Prison?

Harry Watling is introduced in the series premiere episode of ‘Inside Man.’ He is a vicar in a small British town and a well-respected local community member. Harry has the desire to help everyone around him, and this tendency lands him in trouble. He is forced to hide a flash drive with porn to help Edgar, a troubled man working at his church. Later, Janice Fife discovers the flash drive and believes it belongs to Harry’s son, Ben. Moreover, the drive contains pedophilic content alarming Janice.

Harry inadvertently locks up Janice in his basement to protect his son. Meanwhile, Janice’s friend Beth seeks Jefferson Grieff’s help in finding Janice. Eventually, Grieff accepts the case and directs Beth to Harry’s home. In the end, Harry contemplates killing Janice to end the conflict once and for all. However, Beth intervenes before he can end Janice’s life, and the police arrest Harry. Ultimately, Harry goes to prison but gets to have a conversation with Grieff.

Will David Tenant Be in Inside Man Season 2?

In the series, actor David Tenant essays the role of Harry Watling, marking the second collaboration between Tenant and Steve Moffat. The duo previously worked together during Tenant’s tenure as the tenth iteration of the titular character in ‘Doctor Who.’ Tenant is also known for his performance as Crowley in Neil Gaiman’s ‘Good Omens‘ and Kevin Thompson/Kilgrave in the Marvel television series ‘Jessica Jones.’ At the end of ‘Inside Man’ season 1, Tenant’s Harry is arrested for his crimes and imprisoned.

Given the developments surrounding Tenant’s character in the series, it is natural for viewers to know whether the actor will reprise his role in future episodes. As of this writing, ‘Inside Man’ has not been renewed for a second season. However, a post-credits scene at the end of the fourth episode strongly hints that the story will continue. Therefore, viewers must be curious to learn whether Harry will be a part of the story despite his imprisonment.

Firstly, Harry’s arc seems resolved at the end of the first season, and the show already has an imprisoned character in the form of Jefferson Grieff. Therefore, it might be difficult for the writers to progress Harry’s story. Moreover, David Tenant is set to play the fourteenth doctor in the upcoming episodes of ‘Doctor Who.’

Given the fanfare surrounding Tenant’s return to the hit series, it is unlikely that he will be able to reprise his role as Harry. Nonetheless, Tenant’s stint as the “Time Lord” is expected to be short, and the actor should have some time to accommodate a prospective ‘Inside Man’ season 2 in his schedule. Furthermore, Tenant shares a strong working relationship with Steven Moffat, leaving the door open for a return to the series. Hence, viewers should not give up hope of seeing the return of David Tenant’s Harry Watling in a potential second season.

