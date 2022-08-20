Does Laura Die in The Next 365 Days? [Spoiler]

Portrayed by Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Laura Biel is the protagonist of Netflix’s ‘365 Days’ film series. In the first film, she is kidnapped by the Sicilian mob boss Don Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), who declares that he will keep her captive for 365 days and convince her to fall in love with him. Despite such dubious beginnings, Laura has come to genuinely love Massimo by the second film, though she hides that she was pregnant and lost her baby during an incident perpetrated by his enemies. She erroneously comes to believe that Massimo has cheated on her and flees Sicily with their gardener, Nacho (Simone Susinna).

It is later revealed that Nacho is the son of one of Massimo’s enemies, the very man who orchestrated the incident where she lost her baby. Although Laura is shot at the end of the second film, she survives her injuries and remains the central character in ‘The Next 365 Days.’ If you are wondering whether she survives in the third film of the ‘365 Days’ series, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Laura Die?

No, Laura doesn’t die in ‘The Next 365 Days.’ Unlike the previous film, which was actually an erotic thriller, ‘The Next 365 Days’ belongs to the romance genre, though the erotica aspect remains constant. It has been a few months since Laura was shot by Anna, Massimo’s former girlfriend. She has survived, though scars from it, physical or otherwise, still remain on her. She increasingly starts to feel restless in Sicily and comes to believe that her feelings for her husband might not have survived the ordeal. She often reminisces about Nacho and their time together on the paradisical island, eventually admitting to herself that she is in love with the man.

Massimo knows what transpired on the island but doesn’t react to it in his usual violent manner. But he questions Laura repeatedly about it, leading to massive arguments between them. After one such argument, Laura has a sex dream about Nacho. She immerses herself in her work and travels to Portugal with her friend, Olga. Laura soon discovers that Nacho is there as well for a surfing event. Her attempts to avoid him prove futile. She encounters Nacho and his sister at a club and later accompanies Nacho to his home. Nacho tells her that she will always have a choice if she is with him, and they then make love on the beach.

When Laura returns to the place she is staying in, Massimo is there. They have another big fight. After Massimo leaves, Laura goes to stay with her parents. Meanwhile, Olga discovers that Massimo has known about Laura’s infidelity and informs her friend. This prompts Laura to return to Sicily. On her way back, she encounters Nacho, who has come to see her despite knowing he is risking his and his father’s lives by stepping into Massimo’s territory. Nacho urges Laura to choose him once more, but she asks for more time.

The final scene of the film takes place on the beach. Laura asks Massimo why he didn’t do anything despite knowing she cheated on him. Massimo responds by recounting something his father told him. If you really love something, let it go. If it comes back, it’s yours forever. If it doesn’t, it was never yours, to begin with. Massimo then asks Laura whether she is back. The film ends there, with Laura still very much alive.

