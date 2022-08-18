Where Was Netflix’s The Next 365 Days Filmed?

Based on the third novel of the trilogy ‘Kolejne 365 Dni’ by Blanka Lipińska, Netflix’s ‘The Next 365 Days’ is an erotic thriller movie that serves as the third installment in the ‘365 Days‘ movie series. The narrative revolves around the Italian gangster Massimo Torricelli and Laura as their relationship goes through a rough patch. Looking to take advantage of the situation, Nacho tries to push the couple apart once and for all while they work through their trust issues.

Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, the sequel to ‘365 Days: This Day‘ stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska, Michele Morrone, and Rebecca Casiraghi. Just like the first two installments, the scenic and luxurious locations complement the sensuality of the narrative that is common in all three movies of the franchise. Thus, it is natural to feel curious to know where the film was recorded. If that’s the case, here is everything you need to know about the same!

The Next 365 Days Filming Locations

‘The Next 365 Days’ was filmed in Poland and Italy, specifically in Mazowieckie and Sicily. The original plan was to begin shooting the movie sometime in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the production. Thus, the principal photography for the third and final installment took place between May 2021 and September of the same year, along with its prequel. As the filming unit worked on the two installments together, it seemingly made the entire process of shooting a whole lot quicker and smoother. So, without further ado, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the movie and follow the couple trying to reignite their flame!

Warsaw, Poland

A majority of ‘The Next 365 Days’ was lensed in the Polish province of Mazowieckie, specifically in and around the city of Warsaw. It made sense for the filmmakers to utilize the locales of Warsaw as it served as a prominent location for the first two installments of the trilogy as well. Located on the banks of the River Vistula, Warsaw is the capital and the largest city of Poland.

Thanks to the city’s historic significance and the variety of architectural styles, Warsaw offers quite a picturesque and unique set of backdrops for filming. The capital city is home to several sites of interest, be it museums, churches, galleries, and so on. Some of the popular attractions include the Royal Castle, the National Museum, Zachęta Art Gallery, and the Church of the Holy Cross, to name a few.

Sicily, Italy

Sicily also plays an important role in the movie’s narrative as the Italian region is where Massimo is from. Thus, the filming unit utilized the actual locales of the region to add an element of authenticity to the story. Located in the central Mediterranean Sea, south of the Italian Peninsula, Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea. Besides ‘The Next 365 Days,’ you may spot some parts of Sicily in several other movies and TV shows, including ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ ‘Aquaman,’ and ‘The White Lotus.’

