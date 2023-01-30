Does Lea Die? Is Paige Spara Leaving The Good Doctor?

The sixth season of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor’ begins with the aftermath of Shaun Murphy and Lea Dilallo’s wedding. The two of them cherish their marital togetherness and eventually start to think about having a child. Although the couple lost a baby the last time Lea was pregnant, they muster up the courage to try once again. However, Lea’s Asherman’s syndrome comes in between their desire to have a baby safely. In the tenth episode of the season, Lea’s life gets threatened due to the complications in her uterus, making one concerned about Paige Spara’s future in the show. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Lea Die?

No, Lea does not die. After her initial miscarriage, Lea and Shaun wait for a while and return to her obstetrician, only to find out that she has Asherman’s syndrome as scar tissue forms inside her uterus. Despite the dangers associated with it, Lea gets pregnant and Shaun sets out to save his wife and child in the tenth episode of the sixth season. At the end of Lea’s first trimester, an ultrasound scan reveals a thinning area on her uterine wall. Shaun seeks the help of Dr. Aaron Glassman and Dr. Audrey Lim to conduct an experimental procedure to strengthen the wall.

Although the surgery gets completed without any concerns, Lea’s condition only worsens. When she gets nauseous, Shaun does another ultrasound scan and realizes that his wife has internal bleeding. Glassman and Lim try to save Lea with a hysterectomy but they realize that they can treat the ruptured uterine artery without losing the baby. After a hectic procedure, two of the best surgeons of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital save not only Lea but also her and Shaun’s baby. Glassman tells Shaun that Lea may have died if he didn’t insist on having her under observation at the hospital. After the recovery period, the couple returns to their home.

Ever since knowing about Lea’s life-threatening pregnancy, the viewers have been fearing whether we are seeing the last of Paige Spara in the medical drama. After a series of death scares, Lea and her baby’s health seem satisfactory. Does that mean we don’t need to worry about Spara’s commitment to the show? Let’s find out.

Is Paige Spara Leaving The Good Doctor?

As of yet, neither ABC nor Paige Spara has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘The Good Doctor.’ If Spara was slated to leave the medical drama, the writers of the show would have taken advantage of her two risky procedures in the tenth episode of season 6 to conclude her character arc by likely killing her off. Since Lea survives those procedures and becomes healthier, we may see the character remaining an integral part of the narrative of the series. In addition, the actress hasn’t committed to any other projects recently that would take her away from the sets of the medical drama.

Considering these factors, we believe that Spara most likely will continue featuring as Lea in ‘The Good Doctor.’ In the upcoming episodes of the series, we can expect to see her and Shaun’s preparation for welcoming their son. Although she gets healthier, she may need to be careful about her pregnancy and any potential cause of concern. We can expect tension to remain in her storyline until she completes her pregnancy term and delivers the baby safely. Lea and Shaun’s storyline may focus on their transformation from a couple to parents as well.

