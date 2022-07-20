Does Lizzie End Up Together with Ricky or Denny in Virgin River? [Theories]

Based on the namesake novel series by Robyn Carr, Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ has something for everybody. From mystery to crime to romance to action to family drama to comedy — the show appears to be part of a kaleidoscope of genres. In ‘Virgin River,’ teen romance is represented by the relationship between Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale). Toward the end of the third season, a new character is introduced in the series, Denny (Kai Bradbury). Lizzie earlier ended her relationship with Ricky. In season 4, she grows close to Denny. If you are wondering who Lizzie will end up with in ‘Virgin River,’ we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Lizzie End Up Together with Ricky or Denny?

Ricky has been part of the narrative since the beginning. He works at Jack’s bar and looks up to Jack and Preacher, both of whom are former Marines and have served in Iraq. Inspired by them, he wants to enlist in the Marines as soon as he completes high school. Ricky is largely a recurring character in the first season, but he becomes a member of the main cast in season 2. Lizzie makes her first appearance in season 2 episode 3, titled ‘The Morning After.’ She is originally from Los Angeles. Her parents sent her to Virgin River to live with her aunt Connie after a shoplifting incident. Lizzie initially becomes interested in Dan Brady, but he spurns her advances when he discovers that she is 19.

Lizzie and Ricky have significantly different personalities, but a relationship develops between them in the course of the second and third seasons. They lose their virginity to each other. When Connie catches them together not long after, she tells Lizzie that he can’t see the boy.

Early in the third season, Lizzie and Ricky try to find some privacy, but ultimately Lizzie ends the relationship after finding out that Ricky has decided to enlist in the Marines. Throughout the rest of the third season and most of the fourth, Ricky tries to win her back. But for Lizzie, it was a breach of trust that she can’t overlook. She realizes he did it to protect her, but she got hurt either way.

In season 4, Lizzie becomes romantically interested in the new boy in town, Denny, the grandson that Doc didn’t even know he had until the boy showed up in Virgin River. But Denny’s response to Lizzie’s attempts to grow close to him ends up only confusing her. While sometimes he is attentive and happy to be with her, he appears melancholic and withdrawn the next.

Toward the end of the season, Ricky is informed that he has been accepted into the Marine boot camp. Lizzie arranges a farewell gathering for him with Benny’s help, and the entire town shows up. Ricky and Lizzie part ways — at least for now — as friends.

In the season finale, titled ‘The Long Goodbye,’ Lizzie confronts Denny and demands to know why he doesn’t want to get involved with her. He assures her that it has nothing to do with her before revealing that he has Huntington’s disease. According to Denny, his condition is terminal.

Ricky and Lizzie are the main characters in ‘Paradise Valley,’ the eighth book in Carr’s series of novels. It is set after Ricky returns to Virgin River after the end of his service. The carefree and optimistic boy is long gone. In his place, there is a man who doesn’t have much hope for the future. This is when Lizzie comes back into his life. While this is in the books, it doesn’t mean that we will see it in the show as well. After all, the makers of ‘Virgin River’ have taken their fair share of creative liberties. It is quite possible that Lizzie might decide to have a relationship with Denny, despite the diagnosis. As it has been shown repeatedly in the books and the show, she can be incredibly determined about the things that matter to her.

