Does Morgan Become Eden’s Mom? Will She Get Pregnant?

In the sixth season of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor,’ Dr. Morgan Reznick tries her best to become a mother. After her separation from Dr. Alex Park, she realizes that she doesn’t want to be alone, which leads her to try to get pregnant through IVF procedures. However, her embryo transfers do not go well as planned at first. Her doctor asks her to wait for a while before trying again but she makes it clear that she doesn’t want to spend more months waiting. Meanwhile, Morgan ends up saving the life of a baby girl named Eden. As she forms a special connection with her, one must be eager to find out whether the doctor will become the latter’s mother. Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Morgan Become Eden’s Mom?

Yes, Morgan does become Eden’s mom. In the nineteenth episode, Morgan starts consulting Eden, the daughter of a homeless woman fighting to stay alive at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Morgan treats Eden, who has Turner syndrome, and saves her so that her mother can spend time with her beloved daughter when she wakes up. Eden’s mother, however, dies. In the twentieth episode of the sixth season, officials look for a family that can accept Eden as their foster daughter. A husband and wife named Patrick and Annie arrive at St. Bonaventure to talk to Morgan about becoming the foster parents of Eden, only to know about the baby girl’s Turner syndrome.

When Morgan talks about the potential surgeries and added care Eden needs, Annie realizes that she isn’t capable of taking care of the baby. The couple thinks that they would have to deal with these medical complications when they adopt Eden in the future. They ask Morgan whether it wouldn’t be better for someone more “qualified” to look after the baby. Annie’s words must have made Morgan realize that she is the best person to become Eden’s mom. As the doctor who saved her life, Morgan knows about Eden’s condition more than anyone, which will help her care for her better. Ever since she starts to treat the baby, Morgan has formed a connection with her, which makes her accept Eden initially as her foster daughter.

After bringing Eden home, Morgan realizes that she doesn’t want to part ways with the former in the future. She lets Park know that she is Eden’s mom for good, which indicates that she will proceed with the adoption of the baby. Since Eden’s condition doesn’t affect Morgan’s love for the former, the doctor is expected to become a commendable mother to the baby. With Park’s help, we may see her learning the basics of being a parent as well.

Will Morgan Get Pregnant?

When Morgan initially decides to accept Eden as her foster daughter, Park thinks that Morgan will have a “practice run” of being a mother before having a baby on her own. Morgan, however, decides against getting pregnant after realizing that she wants to become the mother of Eden for good. As far as Morgan is concerned, Eden is everything she has been waiting for. Therefore, she doesn’t want another child to get pregnant while she can adopt Eden. Although Eden is not Morgan’s biological daughter, the connection and attachment they form after the doctor has saved the baby’s life is enough for the latter to consider Eden as her daughter.

The twentieth episode of the sixth season ends with Morgan revealing to Park that she has stopped taking the IVF medicines, which makes it clear that getting pregnant is not in her plans anymore. Morgan is completely committed to nurturing Eden and she doesn’t want absolutely anything to come between her and her “daughter.”

