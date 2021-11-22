‘Yellowstone‘ has been building towards a major conflict between Jamie and the rest of the Dutton family members. In the third season finale, the family members except for Jamie are all under attack from a group of masked assailants. Although all of them survive, the family is now on the hunt for the attacks’ mastermind. The incident has caused some tension between the Dutton family, with some suspecting Jamie of being the culprit. Is Jamie really behind the attacks? And if so, will Rip make him pay for his deeds? Here’s everything you need to know in that regard!

Does Rip Kill Jamie on Yellowstone?

In the fourth season premiere of ‘Yellowstone,’ all the Dutton family members survive the attack on their life. Beth believes that Jamie is behind the attacks and confronts him at his office. Her suspicion isn’t unfounded as Jamie was neither attacked nor did he contact his adoptive family to ask about their well-being. Jamie counter’s Beth acquisitions by informing her that he did check-in, just not on her. Following their heated argument, Beth warns Jamie that she will kill him herself should he be behind the attacks.

In the fourth episode of the season, Jamie learns that his biological father, Garrett, is connected to the attacks. Even though it seems like Jamie was completely unaware of Garrett’s actions, the revelation could land Jamie in hot waters. The Dutton family is after revenge, and should Jamie try to protect his birth father; he could also become a target. So how does Rip factor into all this?

Firstly, Rip is fiercely loyal to the Dutton family and has previously done their dirty bidding. For example, in the fourth season premiere, Rip kills Rourke, a thorn in the Duttons’ path. Therefore, he could do the same to Jamie. Moreover, Rip has the added motivation to go after Jamie because Jamie hurt his lover, Beth. However, there is another factor that could contribute to Jamie dying at Rip’s hands.

In the third season, fans of the show learned that when Beth was younger, she became pregnant with Rip’s baby. She turned to Jamie for help. Jamie took her to a clinic on the Broken Rock Reservation to get an abortion. However, the only way to abort a baby at the clinic was sterilization. Jamie hid this fact from Beth, and following her abortion, Beth became infertile. Thus, she developed a life-long resentment towards Jamie.

Although Rip is aware that beth cannot bear children, he does not know that Jamie is the reason behind it. Therefore, if Rip were to find out about Jamie’s actions all those years ago, he could kill Jamie as revenge. Of course, either of the reason is enough for Rip to go after Jamie, but a combination of both is more likely as it would allow Rip to maintain the respect he has earned from John.

In the trailer for the fourth season, we see Jamie threatening someone with a gun. The person appears to Beth. In the next shot, we see Rip aiming a gun at an unseen person. The series of shots ends with the sound of a gunshot. The precariously arranged sequence has also fueled fan speculation that Rip will kill Jamie in the upcoming episodes.

Rip killing Jamie will also make for a shocking moment that will have significant ramifications for Beth, Jamie, Rip, and John. If Jamie decides to side with Garrett, there’s only one way his story is likely to end, and that is his death. Whether or not Rip is the one to deliver the final blow remains to be seen.

