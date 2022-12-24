Does Usagi Die in Alice in Borderland? [Spoiler]

Portrayed by Tao Tsuchiya, Yuzuha Usagi is one of the main characters of ‘Alice in Borderland.’ Developed from the popular Japanese manga series of the same name by Haro Aso, the Netflix series revolves around a group of individuals who find themselves in a strange version of Tokyo and must compete in deadly games if they want to survive. Usagi makes her first appearance and encounters Ryohei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) in season 1 episode 2, in which they both take part in the Five of Spades game. When she sees Arisu again, he is at the worst stage of his life, having lost his friends. She helps him, and they grow close, becoming quite a team as the series progresses. If you are wondering whether Usagi survives at the end of ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 2, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Usagi Die?

No, Usagi doesn’t die in ‘Alice in Borderland.’ In the old world, Usagi is the daughter of an accomplished mountain climber. He often took her with him on his expeditions, where she developed skills that became crucial to her survival after she came to the Borderlands. Her father reportedly died by suicide after being accused of lying about his Mount Everest climb. This has left Usagi so devastated and traumatized that she doesn’t want to return to the old world,

In season 2, Usagi, Arisu, and the rest of the remaining players take on the face cards or the citizens of the Borderlands. Usagi faces a personal crisis in her relationship with Arisu. She deeply cares about him, but Arisu’s desire to return to the old world causes a rift between them.

Fortunately, that rift doesn’t become nastier and permanent because they must constantly work together. They take part in Osmosis, a game created by the King of Clubs, who is quite perceptive and immediately deduces that something is up between the two of them. During the game, Arisu protects Usagi when Niragi tries to rape her, beating the other man to a pulp.

Even when separated, Arisu and Usagi find their way back to each other. Arisu knows that Usagi prefers to play physical games, so he successfully tracks her down to the game hosted by the Queen of Spades. That game, where they act somewhat like parental figures of a young boy named Kota, further solidifies their connection. Usagi fights alongside Arisu, Aguni, and others to take down the King of Spades and barely survives the encounter.

Afterward, Usagi and Arisu go to challenge the final face card, the Queen of Hearts, who is revealed to be none other than Mira Kanō, the woman whom they met during their time with the Beach. Mira nearly succeeds in forcing Arisu to quit the game by making him believe that his mind has conjured up everything he has experienced in the Borderlands to deal with the loss of his friends, but Usagi manages to pull him back from the edge of the abyss. She slices open her wrist to show how real she is to Arisu, whose protective instincts immediately kick in, and he breaks out of Mira’s control.

When they are offered the chance to stay in the Borderland as citizens or go back to the old world, both Usagi and Arisu choose the latter, finally accepting to live their lives to the fullest. It turns out that a meteorite exploded over Tokyo in the old world, causing massive damage and the deaths of several people. Usagi, Arisu, and the others suffered cardiac arrests and were clinically dead, caught between life and death. That’s what Borderland essentially is, the boundary between the world of the living and the afterlife.

Although they don’t remember anything from the Borderlands, Usagi and Arisu feel that they know each other when they first meet in the mortal world. As the season ends, they walk into the sun to spend some time together. In ‘Alice in Borderland: Retry,’ a direct sequel to ‘Alice in Borderland’ manga, Usagi and Arisu have a daughter together.

