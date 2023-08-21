8 Dog Movies Like Puppy Love You Must See

Directed by Nick Fabiano and Richard Alan Reid, ‘Puppy Love’ is a romantic comedy centered around Nicole (Lucy Hale) and Max (Grant Gustin). After a disastrous first date, Nicole and Max vow to sever contact, but a strong bond between their dogs leads to an unexpected litter of puppies, intertwining their lives once again. Amid the hilariously mismatched duo’s attempts at co-parenting, they discover unforeseen commonalities and shared laughter. As they navigate the challenges of raising their dog’s offspring together, Nicole and Max’s own relationship takes an unexpected turn. Through the chaos of chewed-up belongings and late-night walks, they realize that love might be closer than they thought. ‘Puppy Love’ explores how canine companionship can lead to human connection, revealing that love can emerge from the most unexpected places.

If the endearing humor and wagging tails in ‘Puppy Love’ leave you yearning for more stories where life’s surprises foster unique companionships and love, these next movies should be on your watchlist. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Puppy Love’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Directed by Sharon Maguire, ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary‘ is a romantic comedy film adapted from Helen Fielding’s 1996 novel of the same name. This modern reimagining of Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ follows the journey of Bridget Jones, portrayed by Renée Zellweger, a 32-year-old single British woman who documents her aspirations in a diary. As her life takes an unexpected turn, Bridget finds herself torn between two men who compete for her love and attention. Both ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and ‘Puppy Love’ explore the complexities of relationships and self-discovery, with humor and unexpected connections at their core.

7. The Hating Game (2001)

Directed by Peter Hutchings, ‘The Hating Game‘ is a romantic comedy film that takes inspiration from Sally Thorne’s novel of the same name, featuring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell as the lead actors. ‘The Hating Game‘ revolves around Lucy and Josh, coworkers at a publishing house who share a mutual disdain for each other. As they compete for a promotion, their dynamic shifts into a mix of love and rivalry(the age-old enemies to lovers trope is in full swing). Just like ‘Puppy Love,’ it showcases how unexpected connections can blossom amid initial differences, with Lucy Hale being the common denominator in both the films.

6. Irreplaceable You (2018)

Directed by Stephanie Laing, ‘Irreplaceable You’ is a romantic comedy-drama film penned by Bess Wohl. In ‘Irreplaceable You,’ Abbie and Sam have been best friends since childhood, and their world is turned upside down when Abbie is diagnosed with terminal cancer. With time running out, Abbie sets out on a mission to find a new partner for Sam before she’s gone. Similar to ‘Puppy Love,’ ‘Irreplaceable You’ explores the profound bonds of friendship and love in the face of unexpected challenges, creating an emotional journey filled with heartwarming moments.

5. Tramps (2016)

‘Tramps’ is a romantic comedy film, directed by Adam Leon and featuring Callum Turner and Grace Van Patten in the lead roles. In ‘Tramps,’ Danny and Ellie, two young strangers, are drawn into an unexpected adventure after a botched delivery job leaves them searching for a missing briefcase. As they navigate the city together, a connection blossoms between them. Much like ‘Puppy Love,’ ‘Tramps’ explores the charm of unexpected encounters and the forging of relationships amidst unpredictable circumstances.

4. Love At First Bark (2017)

‘Love At First Bark’ is a made for television movie, directed by Mike Rohl. The plot follows the story of Julia, a career-focused woman who adopts a mischievous dog named Charlie. When Charlie’s antics disrupt Julia’s life, she seeks help from Donovan, a dog trainer. Through their journey of training Charlie, Julia and Donovan’s own relationship transforms, leading to newfound love amid the chaos of canine companionship. Both ‘Puppy Love’ and ‘Love At First Bark’ delve into the intertwining of human connections and furry companionships, exploring how these unexpected bonds can pave the way for romance and personal growth.

3. Marley & Me (2008)

‘Marley & Me‘ is a family-comedy film directed by David Frankel that follows the lives of a young couple, John and Jenny Grogan, played by Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston. The couple adopts a mischievous Labrador Retriever named Marley, who brings chaos and hilarity to their lives. As Marley grows and wreaks havoc, the couple navigates the challenges of parenthood, careers, and the ups and downs of life, with their faithful and spirited companion by their side. Spanning the narratives of ‘Marley & Me’ and ‘Puppy Love,'” the pivotal theme underscores the transformative influence of beloved pets on human connections, underlining how these four-legged companions become catalysts for growth, relationships, and cherished moments.

2. You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Directed by Nora Ephron and featuring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, ‘You’ve Got Mail‘ is a romantic comedy-drama film. Drawing inspiration from Miklós László’s 1937 Hungarian play ‘Parfumerie,’ the movie weaves a modern tale of love and connection in the digital age. ‘You’ve Got Mail‘ follows the virtual correspondence between Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) and Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), who are unknowingly business rivals in real life. As their online connection deepens, they discover their true identities and must navigate their growing feelings while facing the challenges of a changing bookstore industry. In both You’ve Got Mail’ and ‘Puppy Love,’ the theme of unexpected bonds takes center stage, revealing how connections sparked by virtual communication or the companionship of pets can evolve into profound relationships.

1. Must Love Dogs (2005)

Based on Claire Cook’s 2002 novel of the same name, ‘Must Love Dogs’ is a romantic comedy film that charmingly navigates the complexities of modern relationships. In ‘Must Love Dogs,’ recently divorced preschool teacher Sarah (Diane Lane) reluctantly ventures into online dating, driven by her family’s encouragement. Amidst a string of humorous and awkward encounters, she meets Jake (John Cusack), an equally skeptical divorcé. As they navigate the unpredictable world of dating, their shared affection for dogs becomes a bonding factor, ultimately leading them to question whether they can find love again amidst life’s challenges. ‘Must Love Dogs’ and ‘Puppy Love’ intersect in their exploration of how the complexities of human relationships, whether in the dating world or nurtured through canine companionship, offer avenues for personal growth, connection, and the embrace of unexpected love.

